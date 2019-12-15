USD's Beacom School of Business online MBA program makes Top 25 ranking

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota's Beacom School of Business offers one of the nation’s most outstanding online MBA programs, according to the Princeton Review’s 2020 ranking of Top 25 Online MBA Programs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This recognition marks the fifth consecutive year of top rankings for the Beacom School of Business: #16 (2016), #12 (2017), #19 (2018), #19 (2019), #17 (2020).

Beacom’s online MBA program offers five specializations, which allow students to customize the program to fit their career goals. The program features a one-week residency that allows students to connect with faculty, staff and peers; international immersion opportunities; and a capstone project.

The Princeton Review chose the 25 online MBA programs and tallied its ranking list based on data from the company's 2018–2019 surveys of administrators and students at more than 110 business schools offering online MBAs. The criteria focused on five core areas: academics, selectivity, faculty, technical platforms and career outcomes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0