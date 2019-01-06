SIOUX CITY -- Williams & Company PC, one of the leading regional accounting firms in the Midwest, has announced the acquisition of the Estherville, Iowa-based Nelson, Gayer, Versteeg, CPAs (NGV) accounting firm.
Current NGV clients will experience relatively few changes as the entire NGV staff will be joining the Williams & Company team.
Danny Dekker, currently a manager in the Williams & Company office in Spencer, Iowa, will be leading the Estherville location through this transition and into the future. Dekker has been with Williams & Company since June 2007. He and his family plan to relocate to Estherville in 2019.
Williams & Company PC, a full‐service accounting and consulting firm, currently has five offices in Iowa -- Sioux City, Le Mars, Onawa, Sheldon and Spencer -- and one office in Yankton, South Dakota.