WinnaVegas Casino Resort gets '2019 Best of Gaming' awards

SLOAN, Iowa – WinnaVegas Casino Resort recently received numerous “2019 Best of Gaming” awards by Casino Player Magazine, a national publication that specializes in delivering the most informative, up-to-date casino news and information to players and vacationers across the country.

Casino Player Magazine conducts reader surveys on an annual basis asking readers about their favorite casinos, restaurants, lounges, nightclubs, players’ clubs, spas and so on. The surveys are conducted in every state where casinos operate.

WinnaVegas received a total of 19 “2019 Best of Gaming” awards in the state of Iowa, including: #1 Casino Where You Feel the Luckiest, #1 Favorite Casino Resort to Vacation at, #1 Best Table Games Dealers, #1 Best Non-Smoking Casino Area, and #1 Best Casino Hosts.

Iowa was the first state other than Nevada and New Jersey to legalize commercial gaming. Iowa riverboats were launched in the spring of 1991. Louisiana, Illinois and Mississippi soon followed.

WinnaVegas Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, was one of the first casinos to open in Iowa and is currently in its 27th year of operation.

