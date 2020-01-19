Winnebago Public Health Department awarded grant

The award from NIHB provides a total support package of $84,000 to ten tribal organizations in efforts to strengthen tribal public health systems. The goal is to offer support and technical assistance to tribes as they complete projects to improve their performance, meet national public health accreditation standards, and/or promote interconnection across the public health system to improve population health, according to a press release.

Performance improvement and system improvement (PI/SI) is a continuous process that promotes high quality public health services. The path in strengthening public health capacity is unique for each tribe, and WPHD is one of the awardees focusing specifically on preparedness for a Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) site visit. Accreditation by the PHAB pertains to performance and quality improvement of WPHD and provides a framework for the health department to identify performance improvement opportunities, improve management, develop leadership, and improve relationships with the community.