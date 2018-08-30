NORTH SIOUX CITY -- D2, a data analysis, usability, communications and technology services company, held its 10th annual "Books for Budding Brains" book drive earlier this year.
Since the drive’s start in April, about 7,200 new or gently-used children’s books were collected from participating businesses and local drop-off points. The purpose of the drive is to promote reading, encourage learning, and expand minds by providing disadvantaged children with books they might not have access to otherwise.
To date, the drive has resulted in the collection and distribution of about 35,000 books at various events and activities throughout the Siouxland, with more still to come.
For more information about the book drive, call 605-232-4170 or visit http://www.d2worldwide.com/Books-for-Budding-Brains.aspx.