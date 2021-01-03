Buena Vista University emerges as COVID-19 vaccine storage site

The fact the university has emerged as a storage option for Buena Vista County, should the Pfizer vaccine become available to rural areas, not only illustrates the community connection BVU enjoys with Buena Vista County, this development also highlights resources available to a growing collection of science majors on campus, a number of them future virologists, nurses, and doctors, themselves.

“It is important that we utilize resources efficiently and for maximum benefit,” says Thom Bonagura, dean of the BVU School of Science and Associate Professor of Biology. “If we have the luxury to help the community and promote the common good with the resources of the School of Science and BVU, we definitely should. Whether it is knowledge or resources, there is always betterment by sharing with a greater audience.”

Lenzmeier pauses, hinting at emotion as he speaks of his place among leaders within the county who have worked constantly to protect residents here throughout an enormously challenging 9-month crisis. He’s anxious to see our country, and the world, turn the corner on COVID-19. And, he can’t help but remain in awe of his fellow local leaders as that veritable light appears toward the end of a grim, chaotic tunnel.

“I am so impressed with how well the leaders of Buena Vista County have risen to the challenge and how well we work together,” he says. “Every week, they come to the table with new thoughts, ideas, ways in which we can share resources and more. From the schools to the hospitals and clinics, to city and county law enforcement, city personnel, and those serving in public health; they’ve all worked tirelessly with one goal in mind: to protect the people who live here.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0