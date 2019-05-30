SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Economic Development Department is accepting nominations for the 2019 Pride of Sioux City: Business Beautification Award.
The award encourages and highlights Sioux City employers who show pride in the appearance of their properties.
A committee composed of local business professionals and city staff will select recipients from a list of nominations. The winners will be recognized at the start of City Council meetings, with Mayor Bob Scott presenting the businesses with a commendation. A framed award also will be presented, along with a yard sign and window sticker to be displayed at the business to reinforce their beautification contributions.
The businesses also will be recognized in the Siouxland Business Journal, the city economic development website and city social media platforms.
Criteria to evaluate a business will include: neatly trimmed lawn, bushes and trees, property free of litter and weeds, use of sound landscape practices, originality, condition of flowers, appearance of building façade and signs, sense of community, use of public art, in accordance with city’s zoning code, and overall appearance from curb.
Nominations forms are available at www.locatesiouxcity.com.