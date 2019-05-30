{{featured_button_text}}
2018 Rib Fest

From left, Vincent Wolfleader picks up a rib as Rich Wilmesherr punches the ticket for Brad Murphy, all from Sioux City, during the 2018 Rib Fest in downtown Sioux City. This year's Rib Fest will take place on June 22 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Camp High Hopes  on Thursday announced a lineup of three bands for Rib Fest at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City's Battery Park on June 22.

The festival starts at 11 a.m. with Brainwreck is a local band made up of members of Hard Rock’s entertainment production team members.

Taking the stage at 11:45 a.m. will be The Ruralists. The Sioux Center, Iowa, band describes its music as Midwest Americana, a mix of contemporary, rock, county, and folk. 

A returning favorite, Ultra Violet Fever, will perform at 2 p.m., after the rib eating contest. The Sioux City group describes its music as raw and soul-drenched. 

Rib Fest, one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for Camp High Hopes, will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Twenty-five local barbeque teams will compete for prize money. Tyson Fresh Meats donated the ribs and chicken for the teams.

Camp High Hopes offers individuals and groups, barrier-free recreational experiences that are fun, safe, and adaptive for children, teens, and adults with disabilities, special needs, and chronic illnesses in Siouxland.

