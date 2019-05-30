SIOUX CITY -- Camp High Hopes on Thursday announced a lineup of three bands for Rib Fest at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City's Battery Park on June 22.
The festival starts at 11 a.m. with Brainwreck is a local band made up of members of Hard Rock’s entertainment production team members.
Taking the stage at 11:45 a.m. will be The Ruralists. The Sioux Center, Iowa, band describes its music as Midwest Americana, a mix of contemporary, rock, county, and folk.
A returning favorite, Ultra Violet Fever, will perform at 2 p.m., after the rib eating contest. The Sioux City group describes its music as raw and soul-drenched.
Rib Fest, one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for Camp High Hopes, will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Twenty-five local barbeque teams will compete for prize money. Tyson Fresh Meats donated the ribs and chicken for the teams.
Camp High Hopes offers individuals and groups, barrier-free recreational experiences that are fun, safe, and adaptive for children, teens, and adults with disabilities, special needs, and chronic illnesses in Siouxland.