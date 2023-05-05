HAWARDEN, Iowa — Monday, May 8, a Hawarden restaurant will have its major comeback.

At 10:30 a.m., the Central Cafe, at 815 Central Ave., is celebrating its grand reopening after the eatery's previous structure burned down on Dec. 26, 2021. Those attending can expect cupcakes and coffee and a few folks who go will leave with prizes, according to a release. The Hawarden Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting and the kitchen will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

In the initial aftermath of the Central Cafe fire, owner Jen McVay took to cooking at Rooster's Midwest restaurant, just a block away from where she previously did business.

"It's not really a competition. It's more like two restaurants teamed up to serve the community," McVay said in January 2022.

But even then, McVay was talking about reopening in a space all her own. The space she occupied for more than two years.

"I don't want to stay at home and do nothing. I want to get moving," she said. "When we reopened, I'm not thinking about the fire anymore, I'm thinking about the future."

PHOTOS: Sioux City restaurants from yesteryear Close Spaghetti Depot was located in KD Station. Shakeys Pizza Arcadia Restaurant was located at Pierce and 14th streets. Little King in Sioux City. Inside the Paddock in South Sioux City. A family is pictured outside Toller Drug's Starlight Room. The exterior sign of Sioux City's Brass Lantern. Danny's Restaurant, 2910 Military Road, was operated for many years by Danny Baker. An early morning fire on Dec. 3, 1968, resulted in severe damage to the building. Country Kitchen was located at 620 S. Lewis Blvd. The Half Moon Inn was located at 714 S. Lewis Blvd. This image is from the early 1950s. Bishop Cafeteria, also known as Bishop's, was located on the first floor of the Commerce Building at the southeast corner of Sixth and Nebraska streets until the 1980s when the business moved to the Southern Hills Mall. This photo was taken in the late 1940s. Diners at the Biltmore in Sioux City. Sign at entrance to Casa Grande. Anna Mae’s Town Club was located next to Holman Maytag in Sioux City. Joe Gantz Steak House Ted's Cafe, located at 5307 Military Road, was the precursor to the Harvey's, according to the Sioux City Public Museum's Grace Linden. +15 +15 +15 +15 +15 +15 +15 +15 +15 +15