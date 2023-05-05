HAWARDEN, Iowa — Monday, May 8, a Hawarden restaurant will have its major comeback.
At 10:30 a.m., the Central Cafe, at 815 Central Ave., is celebrating its grand reopening after the eatery's previous structure burned down on Dec. 26, 2021. Those attending can expect cupcakes and coffee and a few folks who go will leave with prizes, according to a release. The Hawarden Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting and the kitchen will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.
In the initial aftermath of the Central Cafe fire, owner Jen McVay took to cooking at Rooster's Midwest restaurant, just a block away from where she previously did business.
"It's not really a competition. It's more like two restaurants teamed up to serve the community," McVay said in January 2022.
But even then, McVay was talking about reopening in a space all her own. The space she occupied for more than two years.
"I don't want to stay at home and do nothing. I want to get moving," she said. "When we reopened, I'm not thinking about the fire anymore, I'm thinking about the future."
Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Jared McNett
Online editor/Politics reporter/Podcaster
