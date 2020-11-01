Chamber of Commerce to host online auction of Siouxland items in place of annual dinner

"We definitely wanted something (where) we can share our good news, because at the annual dinner, we always try to recognize our incoming new board members, our outgoing board members, our sailors of the year for the USS Sioux City, our ambassador of the year," Karrer said.

There are four categories of items on sale at the auction -- gift certificates from some of the Chamber's nearly 1,400 members; staycations and vacations at Chamber hotels; authentic, autographed Siouxland memorabilia; and authentic Siouxland collectibles.

The first two categories are donated by Chamber members, with the hopes that the gift certificates will help drive customers to these businesses during the all-important Christmas shopping season. For the latter two categories, McGowan and his staff have been aggressively acquiring items (one of the many pieces of memorabilia was delivered to McGowan's office during this interview).

The collectibles and autographed items include two mid-1930s Central High School yearbooks, when twins Pauline and Esther Friedman, better known for their work as Dear Abby and Ask Ann Landers, were students. One of the yearbooks is signed by the Friedman twins.