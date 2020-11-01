Chamber of Commerce to host online auction of Siouxland items in place of annual dinner

SIOUX CITY -- The coronavirus pandemic put the kibosh on the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce's 35th annual meeting and dinner.
In place of the meeting and dinner -- the organization's largest fundraiser -- Chamber leaders decided to go in a whole other direction.
"We knew, in the spring, that September, the usual time for this, was not going to be realistic," Chamber President Chris McGowan said in a recent interview. "As we went deeper into the summer, it became increasingly clear, that there wasn't an appetite, to do a typical Chamber dinner and meeting."
So, instead of the dinner/meeting, the Chamber will host an online auction of Chamber-member goods and services and authentic Siouxland memorabilia. Online viewing of the auction, called "Celebrate Me Home," begins Nov. 9, and bidding will run from Nov. 16 through Nov. 22. A link to the auction will appear on the Chamber's website.
The Chamber had toyed with other ideas, including an online meeting with a virtual speech, but "we didn't like the virtual idea," said Katy Karrer, the Chamber's director of events, who spearheads organizing the Chamber dinner.
For all that the online auction was a winning idea, it lacked in one key element of the dinner and meeting -- namely, the ability for Chamber members to share and celebrate all the good news of the preceding year. But there was a popular element of last year's Chamber meeting that could be readily converted for digital audiences: the "Year in Review" mock-TV newscast. So they're incorporating that into the online event.
"We definitely wanted something (where) we can share our good news, because at the annual dinner, we always try to recognize our incoming new board members, our outgoing board members, our sailors of the year for the USS Sioux City, our ambassador of the year," Karrer said.
There are four categories of items on sale at the auction -- gift certificates from some of the Chamber's nearly 1,400 members; staycations and vacations at Chamber hotels; authentic, autographed Siouxland memorabilia; and authentic Siouxland collectibles.
The first two categories are donated by Chamber members, with the hopes that the gift certificates will help drive customers to these businesses during the all-important Christmas shopping season. For the latter two categories, McGowan and his staff have been aggressively acquiring items (one of the many pieces of memorabilia was delivered to McGowan's office during this interview).
The collectibles and autographed items include two mid-1930s Central High School yearbooks, when twins Pauline and Esther Friedman, better known for their work as Dear Abby and Ask Ann Landers, were students. One of the yearbooks is signed by the Friedman twins.
There's also an original poster for the 1946 film "Sioux City Sue"; a signed Ruslan Fedotenko jersey; a signed book by W. Edwards Deming; an autographed autobiography by Brig. Gen. Bud Day, a street sign with Day's name on it, a Bud Day trading card and magazine issues where he appeared on the cover; Tommy Bolin albums; a scale model of the gold-painted F-16 Falcon that was flown by the 185th Tactical Fighter Group (now the 185th Air Refueling Wing), of which McGowan is particularly proud; and an assortment of other items.
"I ordered this from London. That was where I had to go to find that," McGowan said of the model of the gold F-16, which is being sold along with several other pieces of 185th ephemera.
