Cherokee meat plant seeks $1.86M in state incentives; plans to create nearly 400 jobs

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- The new owner of a longtime meat plant in Cherokee is seeking nearly $1.86 million in state incentives for a $87.6 million project that will create nearly 400 jobs.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board at its monthly meeting Friday will consider Lopez Foods' application for state assistance, which includes a $500,000 forgivable loan, a $1 million investment tax credit and a $855,000 refund from sales, service and use taxes for the purchase of construction materials and supplies.
Earlier this year Lopez Foods purchased the roughly 255,000-square-foot plant from Iowa Food group for $9.3 million -- $5.8 million for the property and $3.9 million for equipment on site. Previously operated by Wilson Foods, and later IBP inc. and Tyson Foods, the plant has long been a major employer in the Cherokee County seat of about 5,000.
Lopez, based in Oklahoma City, has started its project, which includes remodeling and the installation of new manufacturing equipment, computer hardware and furniture and fixtures, according to documents filed with the state. Upon completion, the plant will produce Canadian-style bacon logs, as well as fresh and frozen patties and other new product lines for an undisclosed international restaurant chain.
The first phase of the project, which includes equipment for cured, smoked deli meats, is expected to be completed in June. The last phase is set to be finished in September.
Lopez Foods traces its history to Wilson Foods, which built the Cherokee plant in 1965 to slaughter cattle and hogs. Lopez "originated as a spinoff of Wilson Foods, a major force in the meat packing industry until the 1980s," according to Lopez' website. Lopez was originally called Anderson Meats, producing beef patties for McDonald's as early as 1968.
Anderson was later purchased by its management and operated as Normac Foods until 1992, when John C. Lopez, a Southern California McDonald's owner/operator, purchased a controlling stake in the firm.
Lopez Foods operates two other plants, a 200,000-square-foot facility in Oklahoma City and the Dorada Foods Plant in Ponca City, Oklahoma. Dorada is a joint venture between Lopez and Tyson Foods, supplying products to McDonald's.
The Cherokee plant had been in limbo for a number of years after Tyson Foods closed it in 2014, eliminating around 450 jobs.
Tyson Foods, which inherited the Cherokee plant when it acquired IBP inc. in 2001, cited the age of the facility and the "prohibitive cost of renovation," as well as changing consumer product demand. For more than four years, Cherokee's efforts to recruit a new tenant for the plant were stymied by Tyson retaining a lease on the property that was originally set to run through 2020. Under pressure from local leaders, the Springdale, Arkansas-based company event agreed to pay $400,000 to the owner to end its interest in the building.
Iowa Food Group, led by a group of Texans and one Iowan, purchased the plant for $2.35 million in September 2018. The company planned to initially hire 100 workers to process beef, chicken, pork and lamb slaughtered elsewhere for retail or food service, but the startup company soon ran into trouble. Only a few months after production at the plant was restarted, the firm announced it had temporarily suspended production to raise more capital.
The temporary suspension became permanent; Iowa Food Group never resumed operations, and its workers lost their jobs.