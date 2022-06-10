Coming out of COVID, Omaha adding hotel rooms downtown

OMAHA -- It didn't make sense to open the Peregrine Hotel during a time when people weren't traveling.
So the Omaha hotel, near 18th and Douglas streets, opened about a year later than planned.
Business is starting to pick up, creating a sense of things returning to normal, said general manager David Scott.
The Peregrine is one of a handful of new hotels that have opened or are under construction in Omaha. Managers said they have been adjusting to the changing travel industry.
Douglas County has nearly 10,000 hotel rooms, according to the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Despite recent closures, including the loss of Coco Key near 72nd and Grover streets, the city has seen a 2% increase in hotel rooms, said Deborah Ward, Visit Omaha's executive director.
The city's hotel industry has ebbed and flowed in the last two years.
"The pandemic did take its toll," Ward said. "We did lose some rooms, but they're coming back — and the numbers are coming back — even stronger."
People are also reading…
New additions to the downtown Omaha hotel landscape, in addition to the Peregrine, include The Farnam, at 13th and Farnam streets, and Hotel Indigo, at 18th and Dodge streets.
The three completed hotels add a total of 299 rooms to Omaha's downtown.
The Blackstone district saw the opening of the newly renovated Cottonwood Hotel — formerly the Blackstone Hotel — near 36th and Farnam streets in 2020. The Cottonwood added 205 rooms.
Those hotels were planned pre-pandemic. But another wave of new hotels is in the works across the city.
Those include a hotel on the former site of The Diner at 12th and Harney streets in the Old Market. Once complete, it will add 113 rooms.
Other sites in the works include a Holiday Inn Express in Blair, a Fairfield Inn and Suites near 72nd and Grover streets and two hotels in west Omaha, Ward said.
The Old Market hotel, the Moxy, is part of the Marriott chain. The six-story hotel is slated to open between April and June of 2023, said Samir Patel, director of development for Hawkeye Hotels.
Construction was delayed for about a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Work on the hotel started in June 2021. Now, crews are framing the building's third floor.
The Moxy, Patel said, is designed to serve business and leisure travelers. The Omaha space will include nods to the city's history as a transportation hub.
The Moxy brand will fit in with the vibrancy in the Old Market, Patel said. The local economy, as well as strong sectors in finance, insurance and information technology, made Omaha a draw.
"We've been circling the Omaha market for almost a decade," Patel said.
The Cottonwood Hotel, which opened in November 2020, has spent its first year in a learning curve, said Steve Shern, general manager.
"Data is out the window because everything is so different," he said.
So far, the hotel has drawn plenty of business and leisure travelers. It also has been booked for weddings and other special events.
The hotel's pool is a big draw in the summer months. And special events attract the public into the hotel space year-round.
"We want to be Omaha's living room," Shern said. "We want everybody hanging out here, whether they come for the historical piece, for the food or a special event. We want them to feel like this is their hotel."
Including the three newly opened hotels — the Peregrine, The Farnam and Hotel Indigo — downtown Omaha is home to at least a dozen others that range from boutique-style lodgings to more traditional full-service hotels.
Downtown sees the most demand for hotel rooms, partly because that's where the city's main convention center sits, Ward said. Other events such as the College World Series also are hosted downtown.
"People want to stay closer to the event space," Ward said.
The annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in early May drew numbers similar to 2019, the last year the meeting was held in person, Ward said.
Occupancy numbers during Berkshire weekend were 89.7% on Friday and 89% on Saturday. Typically, they sit at 90% Friday and 95% Saturday.
Those kinds of numbers indicate demand is returning, Ward said.
Hotel managers said they have seen an uptick in visitors — some there on "staycations" and others traveling nationally or internationally.
Larger chains have been branching out into the boutique business to attract both new and existing customers.
The Peregrine is part of the high-end Hilton Curio brand. The Farnam is part of the Mariott Bonvoy Autograph Collection. The Cottonwood Hotel and Hotel Indigo offer unique lodgings with nods to Omaha history.
"These four hotel properties bring a deluxe collection to the city's hotel package," Ward said. "It allows our out-of-towners some of the most unique hotels in the Midwest."
The Peregrine, for example, sits near Omaha's WoodmenLife Tower, which is typically home to peregrine falcons. The hotel's interior features a peregrine mural and other nods to the bird throughout the space.
"All of these properties have these really cool, unique factors," Ward said. "It's not your typical hotel when you walk into them."
The Peregrine "has its own story to tell," said Scott, the general manager. Brands have specific standards when it comes to room sizes, meeting spaces and restaurants, but the boutique element allowed owners to work within the existing building space for the Peregrine, Scott said.
The 89-room hotel is closer to the courthouses and office towers than it is to the stadium and convention center. The initial goal was to draw business travelers, but officials have since drawn fans for sporting events and attendees of the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting.
"We've revisited what audience we can attract," Scott said. "It opened up a market we hadn't thought of or considered for ourselves pre-COVID."
Boutique hotels also appeal to people staying home for vacation, or "staycationers." It makes for an easy getaway, Ward said, where guests can stay in their own city and be taken care of without having to worry about housework.
While boutique hotels are having a moment, traditional hotels are still necessary. They appeal to business travelers and convention attendees. They're also typically booked up by sports teams and fans, especially during the College World Series.
The influx of new hotels, especially in the downtown area, isn't a threat, the hotel managers said.
Many frequent travelers want to stay with a brand they trust. But those companies' boutique offerings allow them to still try something new.
"It's a natural demand," the Peregrine's Scott said.
"Any time a hotelier feels confident enough in a city's tourism, that's when they start thinking about building," Ward said. "When you start to see hotel developers wanting to bring in a hotel, they're speaking and saying, 'Hey, we believe your city will grow.'"
Directions 2022: Changing times in Lincoln
Explore all of the articles, videos and photos in this year's Directions section here.
Several residential projects in or near downtown, including the 250-foot-tall Lied Place Residences, will open to residents this year.
Watch Now: Lincoln garage owner bucks trend, prides herself on showing she knows what she's talking about
Delta Nelson's entire life has been rooted in the auto industry, so it only made sense when she decided to open The Mechanix Garage in Lincoln.
Downtown Lincoln's population is expected to reach 10,000 in 2025 — a 730% increase since 2010.
The history, culture and DNA of the Cornhusker state are woven throughout the Scarlet, which is scheduled to open this spring.
Robin Eschliman's annual review of restaurants in Lincoln found more dining options opened in 2021 than shut down.
Watch Now: From tractors to trading cards, Sandhills Global's online auction sites boom during pandemic
Over $2 billion worth of inventory was sold online through HiBid in 2021, and there are typically anywhere from 700,000 to 1 million items listed on the site at any given time.
Assurity's Jack Douglas moved with his wife from South Carolina in 2020, the height of the pandemic.
What started as an ambitious vision in 2015 has nearly come to fruition for Speedway Properties and Nelnet, which partnered together and bought more than a dozen properties in the once-blighted area in the 2010s.
Watch Now: After moving swiftly at the start of the pandemic, Union Bank eyes move to Lincoln's iconic bank tower
Union Bank & Trust executive vice president Doris Robertson attributes the bank's recent success in part to the innovations the company made during the early days of the pandemic.
Before Boxcar BBQ officially served its first slab of ribs to a paying customer in October, the staff experimented with hundreds of pounds of meat and dozens of tweaks to their recipes.
Even when the work is hard and frustrating, Jayne Ellenwood says it fills her bucket to be a part of Bryan's response to the community.
The golf club that opened in 2001 has gone private and among its new features will be a 250-foot-long lazy river, an adults-only pool with a swim-up bar and a six-lane competition lap pool.
"I wrote thank-you cards to anyone that spent money with us. … I wrote hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of cards," owner Laurie Frasier said, even if someone only spent a few dollars.
With the South Beltway set to open next year, some developers worry the city isn’t thinking aggressively enough about spurring growth in an area still largely unserved by sewer and other infrastructure.
Jason Ball returns home to lead the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce with determination to "keep the ball rolling" for Lincoln as the city develops and grows.
CHI Health plans to open a new clinic at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road, while Bryan Health will wrap up a multiyear expansion and renovation at its East Campus hospital.
Each of the eight Schulz Poultry barns holds 45,000 birds, which arrive at just a couple hours old and spend the next 42-44 days in the barns before going to Fremont for processing.
Jada Picket Pin said she enjoys serving first-time visitors to the Green Gateau, as well as regulars who return for the excellent food and quality service.
Christina Melgoza has seen big changes in Lincoln during her eight years as director of lot sales at Kreuger Development. She spoke to the Journal Star about Lincoln’s growth, the housing market and more.
Since CompanyCam's inception, more than 400 million photos have been stored and 15 million projects created largely by contractors looking to better document their work.
Monolith led a record year for investment in Lincoln-based companies, which collectively raised nearly $300 million in venture capital in 2021.
Many employees moved to remote work during COVID-19, a trend that's likely to stick around, experts say. But other pandemic effects, such as labor shortages and pay increases, are likely to be short-term changes.
A fundraising campaign brought in more than $10.3 million for the 7 acres of land near the airport and the 60,000-square-foot new office building and warehouse, almost doubling the Food Bank's current space.
Watch Now: Veteran coach and broadcaster Derrick Pearson brings a new sports radio vision to Lincoln
Jay Foreman, Erick Strickland and Vershan Jackson have shows on the The Ticket, which also has programs featuring 22 current Nebraska athletes.
The Journal Star invited businesses and other offices celebrating an anniversary divisible by five this year to share their history with readers.
The Journal Star invited readers to share honors that businesses or employees received as best of state, region or nation. Also included is a recap of the major awards presented by business organizations locally.
In June, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce resumed ribbon-cutting events to mark new businesses, businesses with new owners, relocated and renovated businesses, business anniversaries and ground-breaking ceremonies.