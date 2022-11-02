Company that bought former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt plans exit

The future of the former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt appears up in the air again just a few years after it reopened.

Malco Products, which bought the plant in 2016 and reopened it in 2019 to make Eagle Grip locking pliers, a product similar to Vise-Grip, announced this week that it plans to exit that business early next year after fulfilling all current customer orders.

“For the past five years, our teams in both Annandale and DeWitt have been working tirelessly to bring this vision to life and to make it a success. This has included a significant investment in both time and in capital resources,” Rich Benninghoff, president and CEO of Malco Products, said in a news release sent to the Journal Star. “Despite all of these efforts, the reality is that this platform doesn’t align with our core focus, so we’ve made the difficult decision to exit the locking handle tools business.”

What that means for the DeWitt plant is not clear. A person who called the Journal Star on Tuesday said employees were told it is closing at the end of the year.

The timing of the announcement would make sense in that context, because the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies with at least 100 employees to provide 60 days notice if they are closing an operation and laying off at least 50 employees.

A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Labor said the department had not received such a notice as of Wednesday morning, however.

In its news release, Malco said it is "in open dialogue with various partners and stakeholders to help determine the best path forward for the operation," but company officials did not respond to a request for further comment.

It's not clear, either, how many people work at the DeWitt operation, Malco says on its website that it has 160 workers total at the DeWitt plant and its home plant in Annandale, Minnesota. In May 2021, Malco reported 60 employees in DeWitt.

That's a far cry from the 330 workers who lost their jobs in 2008, when its owner at the time, Newell Rubbermaid, decided to outsource production of Vise-Grips to China, ending an 86-year history of them being manufactured in the tiny Saline County town of about 500 people.

Malco applied for and received state tax incentives in 2017, and based on the requirements — which requires companies in most instances to meet employment requirements for at least six years — it's possible the company might have to pay some of the incentive money back.

Officials with the Village of DeWitt and Saline County could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.