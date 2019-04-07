CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Dawn McCrea hopes whoever buys the grocery store she has operated for the last six years will keep it open.
The Mercantile, the sole grocery store in the Woodbury County town of about 800, goes up for auction at 1 p.m. Monday. It's being sold "lock, stock and barrel," ideally as a viable, turnkey business.
McCrea, the store's owner-operator, said she decided to leave the business for personal reasons. She'll be done with the store once the hammer falls, though she said she's willing to stick around for a while to show the ropes to the new owners.
"It's too much for one person," she said. "Five of my seven grandkids are in other parts of the country, and I'd like to be able to spend time with them."
McCrea said she has little idea whether there are any prospective buyers for the store. But if they do see it as a going concern, she has some ideas for how to make it work -- the store might do well if some of the grocery offerings were scaled back, and part of the store was dedicated to another business, she said.
The loss of a grocery store for a community the size of Correctionville would be "catastrophic," McCrea conceded, and said "there's no guarantee" the buyer will actually keep the grocery operating rather than liquidating the assets.
"For a lot of your older and lower-income folks, it would really hurt them, there are a lot of people that really depend on having this, because they can't get out of town," she said. Without the store, Correctionville residents would have two nearby options for groceries: the limited selection at Dollar General, or driving at least a half hour, round trip, for groceries. Holstein, the next closest town with a grocery store, is 14 miles away.
The 2016 arrival of Dollar General in Correctionville was not a good thing for The Mercantile, said McCrea, who estimated she lost 20 percent of her business to the discount chain, which sells a limited line of food.
Rural grocery stores have struggled in recent years as small towns have seen population declines, and discount or variety chains have taken a bite out of business. According to a survey conducted by the University of Minnesota, 63 percent of small-town grocery operators surveyed do not plan to own the store in 10 years.
The Mercantile was built in 2012, partly with funding from Correctionville boosters, the City Council, the Correctionville Economic Development Corp. (CEDCORP) and a large number of local volunteers. McCrea signed a purchase agreement and the store started operations in early 2013.
Prior to the Mercantile's opening, the town had been without a grocery store for five years. The former Valley Grocery, located a block east on Fifth Street, shut its doors after a September 2009 fire.
Kevern Koskovich, a member of CEDCORP, said the community wants to keep the Mercantile in business.
"We are sorry to see the McCrea family leaving the grocery business in Correctionville, and we hope that a buyer will step forward," Koskovich said in a message.
Despite her readiness to leave groceries behind (she's already has another job lined up), McCrea isn't exactly jumping for joy at the prospect of selling the store.
"Right now, I'm sad, I make decisions mostly from the heart, and I want my community to have a grocery store, I want them to have what they worked so hard to put up," she said.