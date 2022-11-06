Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following

SIOUX CITY -- Jake and Lexa Hawkins took up baking as a hobby during the pandemic. They subsequently parlayed their hobby into a home-based bakery, and are now looking to move the business out of their home and into a commercial facility.

Crumb. (the name of the business is stylized with a period at the end) was formed in May of last year; the husband-and-wife duo found a strong appetite for their wares -- cookies, bars and brownies, cheesecakes, layer cakes, rolls and cupcakes -- at the Sioux City Farmers Market.

"We were fortunate enough to have most of our stuff sell out each week when we were down there," said Jake Hawkins, who works as an IT professional.

The Sioux City Farmers Market is now closed for the season, but Crumb. will carry on -- Hawkins said they'll continue selling directly to customers online and via social media, and through what he described as their "wholesalers" -- certain coffee shops and restaurants that carry their products at the retail level. (Crumb. is licensed and, as such, the Hawkinses are permitted to sell to other retail venues.)

Americans turned in droves to baking and other traditional, home-based handicrafts -- i.e., knitting and crocheting -- during the pandemic, as a way to avoid boredom or depression, and as a creative outlet.

The Hawkinses found a soothing experience in their cookery.

"If I had a rough day at the office or a stressful day at work, I would come home and just bake or cook or do those sorts of things, to kind of turn off the technical side of my brain and do something a little more creative," said Jake Hawkins.

Their early creations apparently turned out well: "Some friends and family were pushing, or suggesting, that we start selling our stuff, so that's when we looked into starting the business," he said.

Both the Hawkinses came from families who, in common with many other Midwestern families, had home-baking traditions. "Growing up, there was always somebody baking something in our families," Jake Hawkins said.

Some of the Crumb. recipes took their cues old family heirloom recipes, while others were developed, tweaked and refined by Jake and Lexa.

Consumers have evidently developed a keen hunger for fancy baked goods, of the grade Crumb. sells. The similarly named but unrelated Crumbl Cookies chain, which recently opened in Sioux City, met with a wild enthusiasm for its elaborate cookies.

"We've got a pretty good following," Jake Hawkins said. He added that people want "the baked goods that feel more like they're baked at home, not mass-produced desserts that they can get anywhere they go in the country."

Operating a bakery at home can be a cost-effective way of running things, but if demand reaches a certain level, the baking operations might begin to take over the whole house. And in due time, if the orders keep coming in, a residential kitchen may prove incapable of meeting demand.

With that in mind, the Hawkinses are plotting the next move for Crumb.

"We're looking to build a commercial kitchen downtown, to just get the bakery out of our house," Jake Hawkins said. A lease has been signed, and "on paper, it's moving along," he added -- but, "in practice, we're taking it very slow."