Cryptocurrency mining facility approved near Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND -- ArchGreen plans to build a data center on land leased from Southern Public Power District near Grand Island.

The data center, a cryptocurrency mining facility, will be on 60th Road, a quarter mile south of Capital Avenue, in the Southern Public Power Energy Park.

The 14-megawatt data center will consist of 14 computing containers to be built on two acres. It will support cryptocurrency and other cloud computing applications.

When operational, it will buy power from Southern Public Power.

Speaking at Tuesday's Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting, Alan Cordova, a vice president of development for ArchGreen, said the height of the containers will be less than the adjacent trees. He said the project will create no light pollution, and noise will be minimal.

When it becomes operational, the project will have two full-time employees. It should be completed by July.

The board approved the conditional use permit for the data center by a 6-1 vote. Voting against it was Jane Richardson.

The Lincoln Journal Star's top photos from 2022