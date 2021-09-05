Dairy princess from Orange City makes connections

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Not everybody can become a princess. It requires knowing all about rations and milk production — or at least it does if you are a dairy princess.

Meghan Hettinga, 21, is just finishing her year as Iowa Dairy Princess. Her reign ended with this year’s state fair. Amber Engelken is the dairy princess alternate.

For the next year the princess is Hillary Burken and the alternate is Reagan Kime. They join the list of royalty that still exists in agriculture, a list that includes pork queens and others of note.

Of course, there is no talent or swimsuit contests for these crowns. Instead the winners demonstrate their knowledge of agriculture and their willingness to spend their time handing out ribbons and promoting their products.

“The best part is getting to connect with different producers,” Hettinga said during her work at the state fair.

Engelken agreed, adding that she enjoys educating non-dairy farmers about the industry in ways that they can understand.

Hettinga comes from a dairy farm near Orange City, where her family has about 150 Jersey cows.

“I grew up with it,” she said of the dairy farm.