Dollar General opens 7th Sioux City location

SIOUX CITY -- Dollar General announced on Thursday that it has opened its seventh location in Sioux City, at 1815 Pierce St.

The discount chain also has other locations on Gordon Drive, Myrtle Street, Glenn Avenue, Floyd Boulevard and two on Riverside Boulevard as well as locations in South Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff and Dakota City, Nebraska. It has more locations in the Sioux City metro than almost any other retailer, not counting gas stations.

Dollar General stores typically sell packaged food and drinks, cleaning supplies and paper products, over-the-counter medicines, toys, cigarettes and some other lines; most items in the store are priced under $5. The store has made major inroads into rural America in recent years, with more than 100 locations within a 100-mile radius of Sioux City.

Small-town grocers have criticized Dollar General for crowding them out of the market despite carrying little in the way of fresh produce or meat. Dollar General locations purportedly cut quite deeply into established competitors' sales of paper products, cleaning supplies and canned goods.

