 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dollar General opens 7th Sioux City location
0 comments

Dollar General opens 7th Sioux City location

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dollar General Pierce St

The newest Dollar General store in Sioux City, at 1815 Pierce St., is shown Thursday. 

SIOUX CITY -- Dollar General announced on Thursday that it has opened its seventh location in Sioux City, at 1815 Pierce St. 

The discount chain also has other locations on Gordon Drive, Myrtle Street, Glenn Avenue, Floyd Boulevard and two on Riverside Boulevard as well as locations in South Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff and Dakota City, Nebraska. It has more locations in the Sioux City metro than almost any other retailer, not counting gas stations. 

Dollar General stores typically sell packaged food and drinks, cleaning supplies and paper products, over-the-counter medicines, toys, cigarettes and some other lines; most items in the store are priced under $5. The store has made major inroads into rural America in recent years, with more than 100 locations within a 100-mile radius of Sioux City. 

Small-town grocers have criticized Dollar General for crowding them out of the market despite carrying little in the way of fresh produce or meat. Dollar General locations purportedly cut quite deeply into established competitors' sales of paper products, cleaning supplies and canned goods. 

1:06 Is a retail credit card worth it?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City's Greenberg's Jewelers moves to new Sunnybrook Drive location

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News