SIOUX CITY — Dr. Paul Eastman, an OBGYN with Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology, plans to retire May 3, the practice has announced.

Since beginning his practice in 1994, Eastman has delivered an estimated 6,000 babies, according to Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Those who want to send well-wishes can mail cards or letters to:

Dr. Eastman

Siouxland OBGYN

2730 Pierce Street, Suite 201

Sioux City IA 51104

Well-wishers can also post a message on the Siouxland OBGYN Facebook page. An in-person retirement celebration for Eastman will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. May 4 at the Buffalo Alice bar, 1022 Fourth St., Sioux City.