SIOUX CITY — Dr. Paul Eastman, an OBGYN with Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology, plans to retire May 3, the practice has announced.
Since beginning his practice in 1994, Eastman has delivered an estimated 6,000 babies, according to Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology.
Those who want to send well-wishes can mail cards or letters to:
Dr. Eastman
Siouxland OBGYN
2730 Pierce Street, Suite 201
Sioux City IA 51104
Well-wishers can also post a message on the Siouxland OBGYN Facebook page. An in-person retirement celebration for Eastman will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. May 4 at the Buffalo Alice bar, 1022 Fourth St., Sioux City.