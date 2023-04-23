SOUTH SIOUX CITY — For the first time in 17 years, a merchant is open and operating at 2727 Cornhusker Dr.

DSG, short for Dakota Supply Group, opened a new location at the 65,000-square-foot building, a long-ago Walmart, in late March. A grand opening and ceremonial ribbon-cutting is slated for May 11.

Walmart left the building in 2006, when the much larger Walmart Supercenter opened at 1601 Cornhusker Dr. The retail giant first opened its doors at 2727 Cornhusker Dr. in the summer of 1989.

In the years after Walmart moved out, the building was used for storage. Part of the outdated Walmart logo, an increasingly rare sight anywhere since the retailer’s 2008 re-branding, remained visible on the exterior sign near the parking lot before DSG moved in and put its own logo on the sign.

DSG South Sioux City The storefront of DSG (short for Dakota Supply Group) is shown in South Sioux City. DSG, a full-service distributor of electrical, plumbing an…

Plymouth, Minnesota-based DSG’s new South Sioux City branch is a full-service distributor of electrical, plumbing and HVAC supplies. DSG’s customers are primarily contractors, businesses and municipalities.

“For us, it’s very exciting, because it’s a new state for us to go into. We have not been in Nebraska,” said DSG Director of Marketing Penny Hanson.

The interior of the building is mostly a vast warehouse with racks of products. Offices are at the front.

The South Sioux City location is DSG’s fifty-third branch. The employee-owned company operates in eight states.

DSG South Sioux City Tom Mace lifts a pallet of marking paint at DSG, short for Dakota Supply Group, on Tuesday. DSG this spring opened its new South Sioux City lo…

DSG South Sioux City Rows of electrical conduit piping are shown in stock at DSG (short for Dakota Supply Group) in South Sioux City.

DSG South Sioux City Electrical wiring is shown at DSG (short for Dakota Supply Group) in South Sioux City.

DSG last summer acquired Brown Supply Company, dealer in waterworks products — underground water and sewer pipes and fittings, fire hydrants, equipment and the like — bringing DSG into Iowa for the first time. That deal included Brown Supply’s location along U.S. Highway 75 in Sioux City.

South Sioux City Administrator Lance Hedquist said the new occupant of the former Walmart is emblematic of the community’s economic dynamism.

“We have virtually no vacancies of any retail space in town,” Hedquist said. “This definitely fills a nice building. And so our economy over here is really very good.”