Dunes medical plaza sells for $7.6 million

The Tower Medical Plaza, located at 101 Tower Road in Dakota Dunes, is more the 35,000 square feet and is leased by Beth Bruening, PC; Dunes Family Pharmacy; ENT Consultants; Fyzical; Kevin L. Preston, D.O; Dunes Pain Specialists and MercyOne.

“Tower Medical Plaza was an extremely successful transaction for both parties,” said Cushman & Wakefield’s Healthcare Capital Markets team leaders Gino Lollio, who helped negotiate the sale. “The physicians who originally developed the building realized a strong return on their investment and were also able to optimize their status as long-term tenants following the sale. Based on its location in relation to the Dunes Surgical Hospital and affiliated tenant roster, Tower Medical Plaza will always garner strong leasing interest and high renewal probability. As a buyer, Catalyst, performed extremely well despite strong market headwinds and volatility.”