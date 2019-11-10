Entrepreneurial contests, networking highlight Sioux City's annual 'Launch Week'

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's annual Launch Week, which promotes networking opportunities and entrepreneurship, kicks off Tuesday.

All events are free and open to the public.

A program by the Venture School, an innovative training program to help startups and growing small businesses turn their ideas into reality, starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

The Small Business Development Center, located in Room B113 on the Western Iowa Tech campus, will host Ignite Your Marketing at Western Iowa Tech from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday. The workshop will show entrepreneurs and business owners ways to strengthen customer relationships and build visibility for their business. Attendees are asked to register by contacting SBDC Regional Director Todd Rausch at 712-274-6454 or todd.rausch@witcc.edu.

From 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, local entrepreneurs, small business owners and business professionals will gather at Marto Brewing Company, 930 Fourth St., for Biz Brew, a networking event that brings together people who are interested in fostering a startup community and creating a positive environment for businesses to grow.

