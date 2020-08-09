Ethanol woes impact farmers using distillers

As states sought to lessen the impact of COVID-19, people started to stay home, resulting in less travel and less gasoline and ethanol use. Plants slowed or ceased production by as much as 50%, decreasing the availability of the co-products.

A study published in June by University of Nebraska ag economist Elliott Dennis and undergraduate research assistant Daniel Gertner illustrated the impact on the livestock industry.

“Decreased ethanol production decreased the availability of distillers grains,” they said. “Once again, since prices reflect scarcity, distillers grains prices rose. However, these effects were not the same across location and type of distillers grains.”

According to the report, there was a 71% decrease in profit margins from November 2019 to May 2020, with a 34% decrease in ethanol production in Nebraska.