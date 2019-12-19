Ex-Iowa Hawkeye Settles living his dream as farmer, basketball analyst

He got an opportunity to be a head coach at Iowa Wesleyan, an NAIA school in Mount Pleasant. During his two seasons with the team, Settles posted a 26-27 record.

“It was some of the best two years of my life,” Settles said. “I enjoyed those guys, and we had some great battles and I learned a lot about the game. They ended up going from NAIA to Division 3, so I felt that was a good time for me to transition, since we had three little girls.”

Settled in

During the tail end of his high school and college career, Settles said his role on the farm became diminished as he focused on basketball. Now, he works as a full-time farmer along with being an in-studio and courtside analyst for the Big Ten Network. He said the schedule typically allows him to focus on farming during the summer, and when harvest is wrapping up, basketball becomes his main focus.

“A few weeks ago, I was in this combine from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., then at 5 p.m. that night I’m on live television in Chicago with Dave Revsine talking hoops,” he said. “I went from being dirty out on the farm in blue jeans and Carhartts to being in a suit and tie with makeup on my face getting ready to get out on the set.”