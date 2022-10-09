Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board

SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities.

When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to foster. But it was the FFA that helped cultivate her knack for extemporaneous speaking. Soon others recognized that she was a natural.

"In high school, any time we were doing an event and the radio stations from Sioux Falls came out to do an interview, it was like -- 'Talk to Kristie, she can talk!' " she said with a laugh.

That skillset served McManamy well during her long career as a local TV reporter and anchor and her current role as a marketing specialist in her family's real estate company.

Already one of the most recognizable faces in the tri-state region, McManamy recently took on another high-profile role -- beginning a one-year term as chair of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

South Dakota roots

McManamy, 52, grew up in Harrisburg, S.D., a rapidly expanding community on the outskirts of Sioux Falls, with a present-day population more than 10 times what it was during her youth. After high school, she enrolled in South Dakota State University in Brookings. Immediately upon graduation in 1992, she landed a job with Sioux Falls TV station KELO.

"I graduated on a Saturday, Sunday, and I believe I started working for them on Monday," she recalled.

So began a several-year interval of jockeying between KELO and Sioux City station KTIV during the mid-1990s. She left KELO for KTIV, then returned to KELO, then went back to KTIV again for good in the fall of 1996.

For McManamy, it was a rather quick ascent to a coveted, better-compensated place behind the anchor-desk at KELO. She was about 23 years old at the time.

"Trust me, if you would've asked me at 21 and 22, if I was gonna be a television news anchor, I would've told you you were nuts," she said. "That was never my plan."

"People saw something in me that I didn't necessarily see in myself," she added.

At KTIV, she worked behind the anchor desk for 17 years. Most people in Siouxland know her by her maiden name -- VerMulm -- due to her long presence on television under that name. To avoid confusion, she uses both her maiden and married names.

"Kristie VerMulm is my maiden name -- and she technically doesn't exist anymore," she said lightheartedly. "I am legally McManamy. However, everybody still knows me as VerMulm."

In late 2013, McManamy stepped away from the anchor desk to become director of recruitment and communications with United Real Estate Solutions, where she works alongside her husband, Kevin McManamy, the president/broker of the firm.

McManamy said she left television so that she could spend more quality time with her family. At the time, her daughter, Sydney, was a sophomore in high school, and son, Sean, was in elementary school. Today, Sydney works alongside her mother and father at United Real Estate, while Sean followed his mother's footsteps to SDSU, where he's studying aviation.

"What happens when you have kids and you work nights, in that role, was -- when they were little, basically I was like a single mom in the morning and Kevin was a single dad at night, because I was never around for dinner," McManamy said.

"But what happens when your kids get older is, all of a sudden they're involved in all of these activities and all of these events. And then you get to the 'Hey mom, are you gonna be at my game?' And you're like, those are all during newscasts. Every little league game is at, like, six o'clock at night," she added.

Her children graduated from East High School, where McManamy has volunteered with the school's award-winning show choir and other activities. She also has been active with other organizations in the community, including the Siouxland Chamber, where she succeeded Briar Crichton, CEO and principal of CMBA Architects, as the board chair.

Improving quality of life

McManamy steps into her new leadership role as the Chamber, in its role as an advocate for business, continues to hear pleas from employers for help recruiting and retaining more workers to keep their operations going. The metro unemployment rate has hovered in the just-over-2-percent range for most of the year -- it was as low as 2.1 percent in April and May. Full employment is typically understood to be around a 4 percent unemployment rate.

Dueling billboards -- attempting to entice scarce workers to meatpacking plants, industrial outfits or to make ice cream or bake cookies, and boasting higher wages and benefits -- are an inescapable sight on roadways in the area, and an indication of just what a hot commodity workers are.

"You have to have a solid workforce. Any field, any business, you need to have a solid workforce. And so when we talk about recruitment and retention, we're working with businesses to help them with some of those issues. But also, part of that is -- what do employees want? -- if you're trying to recruit to this area. So quality of life is a big topic," McManamy said.

McManamy advocated for "those cool things" often encountered in cities -- vibrant downtowns, restaurants, shopping, places to hang out, and the like -- that can help attract the sort of mobile workers who might be willing to relocate here. Civic leaders and Chamber members have been major boosters of improvements and upgrades to the park and trail infrastructure in the Sioux City metro, in the belief that such amenities will be attractive to workers and families.

There's another quality-of-life matter she wants to take on -- a sort of beautification project.

It is, perhaps, somewhat less glamorous than new bicycle trails or tubing hills, though it would presumably have a smaller cost.

She wants to do away with the rubbish scattered hither and yon. The fast-food bags withering away, plastered along chain-link fences, the drink containers cast asunder, the napkins, the potato-chip bags, the fruit peels, the grocery sacks left in the custody of mother nature.

These things can leave a bad impression on visitors.

"We have a litter problem," McManamy said. "And it's everybody's responsibility, but one of the things that I'm focusing on this year is -- we don't have to reinvent the wheel, but we need to get the right people around the table to help address the issue."

"What more can we be doing?" she added. "Because when people come to our community, they shouldn't see a whole bunch of garbage, on the side of the road, in our fence lines -- we all need to be accountable."