Fall brings new animal disease concerns

He says the outbreak of porcine epidemic diarrhea (PED) in 2013 heightened the pork industry’s need for better biosecurity. It forced producers to implement strict biosecurity programs on their farms.

“We are not seeing a lot of PED now for two years running,” he says.

Pyburn says while there will always be new pathogens, some could possibly be eradicated like pseudorabies was in the 1990s. One of those is mycoplasma.

“I think we are in a position where mycoplasma could eventually be eradicated,” he says. “I think if we work on improving pig flow and pig comfort, we might be able to do it.”

Other diseases like swine influenza are always on the industry’s radar.

More information on ASF and other diseases from the Swine Health Information Center may be found online at www.swinehealth.org.

For cattle producers, early fall is usually a popular time for weaning calves. Grant Dewell, Extension beef veterinarian at Iowa State University, says those calves will need pre-weaning vaccinations to make sure their immune system is ready for the transition into the feedlot.

Dewell says cattle still need to be closely monitored, even when the combines are rolling.