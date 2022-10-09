Farmer-owned groups join forces for big ethanol venture

AURORA — Aurora Cooperative and KAAPA Ethanol Holdings have agreed to a joint venture with the aim of increasing production and efficiency at ethanol facilities in Hamilton County.
The two farmer-owned companies made the announcement in a news release. Aurora Coop operates ethanol facilities west of Aurora.
"Aurora Cooperative believes this partnership will allow us to make the investments needed in order for these assets to remain a value-added destination market for our farmer-owners in the future," said Chris Decker, Aurora Coop’s chief executive officer.
Aurora Cooperative is a strong promotor of E-15 and higher ethanol blend fuels, said KAAPA Board Chair Paul Kenney of Amherst. KAAPA Ethanol Holdings operates plants in Minden and Ravenna.
