 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Farmer-owned groups join forces for big ethanol venture

  • 0

AURORA — Aurora Cooperative and KAAPA Ethanol Holdings have agreed to a joint venture with the aim of increasing production and efficiency at ethanol facilities in Hamilton County.

The two farmer-owned companies made the announcement in a news release. Aurora Coop operates ethanol facilities west of Aurora.

A new study suggests that conventional vehicles can run on E-30 ethanol blends. If 10% of the state's vehicles switched to E-30, greenhouse gas emissions would be reduced by 64,000 tons a year, a professor says.

"Aurora Cooperative believes this partnership will allow us to make the investments needed in order for these assets to remain a value-added destination market for our farmer-owners in the future," said Chris Decker, Aurora Coop’s chief executive officer.

Aurora Cooperative is a strong promotor of E-15 and higher ethanol blend fuels, said KAAPA Board Chair Paul Kenney of Amherst. KAAPA Ethanol Holdings operates plants in Minden and Ravenna.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to Watch for in the US Jobs Report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News