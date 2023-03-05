BERESFORD, S.D. -- The Farmers Cooperative Society this week announced plans to build a state-of-the-art soybean elevator at the northern edge of Union County, about nine miles south of Beresford and adjacent to Interstate 29.

The Sioux Center-based, member-owned Farmers Coop plans to break ground this week on the facility, referred to in a press release as the "Union Grove" elevator. It's about a mile or two north of the Union Grove State Park.

Plans call for the elevator to be ready to receive soybeans by the fall, said FCS Director of Marketing & Communications Jen Sawyer.

Once completed, the outfit will consist of a 2.5 million-bushel flat-storage building, plus an office and a scale; the unloading system will be capable of handling 30,000 bushels of soybeans per hour. (The flat-storage building, as the name implies, is not a tall structure the way many grain elevators are; still, it can be considered an "elevator" in the broader sense of being a place where grain is received, weighed, priced, stored and shipped in bulk.)

"There was definitely a need for it in this area," Sawyer said in a phone call. "Our South Dakota locations, they're very, very busy."

The facility, which Sawyer described as a "several million dollar" investment, will be FCS's 10th site overall and third in South Dakota. The cooperative operates in Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and into a portion of Minnesota.

"Over the past several years, we've been expanding more into South Dakota," Sawyer said.

The site offers the opportunity for future expansion, Sawyer said. The coop would like to add corn facilities to the site at some point "in the near future, in the next couple of years."

"One of the great things about this site is that we have room for expansion," Sawyer said.