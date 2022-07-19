Farmland prices continue to rise in Nebraska, hitting record level

United Farm & Ranch Management has historically done most of its farmland sales in the months after harvest and before planting season, generally October or November to April.

That's because that's when farm owners have the time to think about buying or selling land.

But over the past couple of years, Chris Scow said he has seen a noticeable change.

"We've kind of had an active sales market all through the year," said Scow, managing broker and operations manager of the company's Lincoln office.

The demand for farmland that's driving year-round sales also is pushing prices to heights not seen in Nebraska history.

According to final results from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Nebraska Farm Real Estate Report, overall farm prices in the state rose 16% this year to $3,360 an acre, an all-time record. Values were strongest in the northeast part of the state, up 21%, while the northern region had the smallest increase of 11%.

The UNL report is actually pretty conservative in its estimate of the increase in land prices in the state, however.

Scow said sales his company has been involved with indicate prices are up 20-25% in central and southeastern Nebraska, where the most productive cropland is located.

A report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City estimated Nebraska's fourth-quarter land prices were up 31% for non-irrigated cropland, 21% for irrigated land and 23% for ranchland compared with a year ago.

Farmers National Company, an Omaha-based farm management and real estate firm, said that the average price buyers paid for Nebraska farmland in the first half of the year was $11,500 an acre, up more than 30% from the first half of 2021.

"Recent Farmers National Company auction sales demonstrate the strength in the land market so far in 2022," said Randy Dickhut, the company's senior vice president. "Good land that was selling for around $16,000 last fall sold for $19,000 to $21,500 per acre at company auctions in March. This increase in prices is on top of a 15-30% jump in value across most Grain Belt states in 2021."

While prices increased strongly in every state across the 18-state footprint where Farmers National operates, no state saw as big of a gain as the Cornhusker State.

There are a number of reasons driving both demand and prices, including higher crop prices, political and economic instability, increased interest from investors and historically low interest rates — at least up until a few months ago.

The increased interest from investors has come as traditional investments such as stocks have seen a sharp decline in value this year.

Jim Jansen, an extension economist with UNL and co-author of the report, said there has been a renewed interest in all types of land because of the current economic uncertainty.

Farmland is typically a less volatile asset than many other investments, and U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows that since 1970, farmland has averaged a 5.7% annual return.

"People are looking at land as a store of wealth," said Jansen, who is based at the Haskell Agricultural Laboratory in Concord.

One investment firm that's bullish on Nebraska is Farmland Partners, a publicly traded real estate investment trust.

The company owns 32 farms in Nebraska, encompassing nearly 7,400 acres. It has purchased three of those farms this year, including two last month.

"Nebraska is a wonderful, wonderful place to farm, so that's driving value strongly," said Paul Pittman, chairman and CEO of the company, which is the nation's largest publicly traded REIT that focuses on farmland.

Farmland Partners' two most recent purchases were in Hamilton County, and it paid $12,658 an acre for one farm and $13,842 an acre for the other farm.

"Land values in Nebraska are incredibly strong," Pittman said, "especially in the eastern half or third."

Pittman's view jibes with the UNL report, which shows that the east, northeast and southeast regions rank first, second and third for highest land values.

The big question now is whether the demand and the price increases are sustainable.

One thing to note about the various reports is that many are based on a time frame that precedes the recent sharp rise in interest rates.

Jansen said rising interest rates "might moderate prices to an extent," but other factors, such as high commodity prices, will keep the market "relatively robust."

High commodity prices help to keep farmers in good financial shape, which means they take on less debt and are less likely to be forced to sell their farms, which can drive down prices.

After recording 75 farm bankruptcies in 2019 and 2020, Nebraska has had only 22 in the 18 months since.

Scow of United Farm & Ranch management said he has seen very few "stress sales," by farmers over the past couple of years.

"We're not in that environment right now," he said.

Another factor that might blunt the effect of interest rates on farmland sales is that not that many sales are financed.

"Most of these farm transactions are done with cash," Pittman said.

He is a firm believer that prices will continue to go up, in large part due to continued demand for farmland along with a decreasing supply of good-quality farmland to sell.

"I think you'll continue to see values go up in a place like Nebraska."