Feds approve Northwestern program for students with intellectual, developmental disabilities

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern College’s two-year program for students with intellectual or developmental disabilities has been approved as a comprehensive transition and postsecondary program by the U.S. Department of Education.

The designation enables students in the Northwestern NEXT program to be eligible for federal financial aid.

Only one other Iowa college or university has a CTP. There are only five other CTP programs among members of the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities. As of Dec. 31, the Department of Education recognized 129 CTP programs across the country.

“Being named a comprehensive transition and postsecondary program means we have established certain standards that are acceptable to the U.S. Department of Education,” says John Menning, Northwestern NEXT coordinator. “Having this stamp of approval lets parents know we would be a great option for their son or daughter with a disability.”

CTP programs are designed to support students with intellectual disabilities who want to continue academic, career and independent living instruction to prepare for gainful employment. They include academic advising, a structured curriculum, and internships or work-based training.