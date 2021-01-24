Feds approve Northwestern program for students with intellectual, developmental disabilities

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern College’s two-year program for students with intellectual or developmental disabilities has been approved as a comprehensive transition and postsecondary program by the U.S. Department of Education.
The designation enables students in the Northwestern NEXT program to be eligible for federal financial aid.
Only one other Iowa college or university has a CTP. There are only five other CTP programs among members of the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities. As of Dec. 31, the Department of Education recognized 129 CTP programs across the country.
“Being named a comprehensive transition and postsecondary program means we have established certain standards that are acceptable to the U.S. Department of Education,” says John Menning, Northwestern NEXT coordinator. “Having this stamp of approval lets parents know we would be a great option for their son or daughter with a disability.”
CTP programs are designed to support students with intellectual disabilities who want to continue academic, career and independent living instruction to prepare for gainful employment. They include academic advising, a structured curriculum, and internships or work-based training.
Because of Northwestern’s CTP approval, NEXT students may complete the FAFSA and qualify for a Federal Pell Grant, Federal Supplemental Education Opportunity Grant and/or federally funded work-study position.
Northwestern NEXT, which began in 2016, currently has 10 students enrolled. The program offers students the opportunity to live in a residence hall with a specially selected roommate/peer mentor; participate in campus activities and social events; take specialized classes in life skills, including practical academics, independent living, social competence, interpersonal relationships and career readiness; and audit up to nine credits per semester of pre-approved courses from the college catalog.