WarHorse Lincoln — which worked with regulators to resolve a final "sensitive security measure" on Friday morning — will welcome gamblers to its temporary casino at the Lincoln Race Course near U.S. 77 and West Denton Road at 10 a.m. Saturday, said Lynne McNally, CEO of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association.
"It was an easy concern to address," Commission Chairman Dennis Lee said then. "We just moved it 10 days."
The commission had briefly considered granting the permanent license at its Aug. 31 meeting but decided to hold off because WarHorse still had to test its slot machines and commission officials had not completed background checks on all of the key officials involved with the casino.
State Sen. Tom Briese, who is a longtime opponent of expanded gambling in Nebraska but also a staunch supporter of property tax relief, sent a letter to the Racing and Gaming Commission earlier this month reminding members of their duty to enact the will of the voters and to do so as soon as possible.
Briese, who's from Albion, wrote that his office has been getting calls from constituents "who have expressed the belief that the government is dragging its feet with regard to allowing the casinos to open."
Any further delay by the commission or its staff "will only intensify this belief, and will be cause for concern in the upcoming legislative session," Briese wrote.
But now, the delay is over.
Friday's vote allows for the immediate opening of WarHorse's temporary site with 433 slot machines, which McNally said run the gamut from classic slot machine games people find at the casinos in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to games that are so new they will only be found at the casino in Lincoln.
While the temporary casino is in place, a new casino-resort will be under construction at the Lincoln Race Course site.
The plan is to add on to the current building on the north, south and east sides, leading to a casino with more than 1,100 slot machines, 100 table games, a sportsbook and both live and simulcast horse racing. The complex will also include several dining options, including a steakhouse, sports bar and café. Plans also call for a 200-room hotel and a three-story parking garage.
McNally said the current projected opening date for the casino resort is November 2024.
And similar efforts are already underway elsewhere.
Fonner Park in Grand Island hopes to open a temporary casino sometime around Thanksgiving that will have 300 slot machines, although it has not formally requested its permanent gaming license.
Caesars Entertainment announced this week that it has signed a lease with the Platte County Agricultural Society to operate a temporary casino in Columbus with 250 slot machines. No timeline for opening has been announced.
WarHorse also plans to open a temporary or transitional casino at Horsemen's Park in Omaha with 800 slot machines, but it's not expected to open until sometime in the spring.
The ballot measure backed by voters in 2020 paved the way for casinos at the state's six licensed horse tracks, including tracks at South Sioux City and Hastings.
Other cities have come forward with casino proposals since the vote, but any new projects won't happen until the Racing and Gaming Commission completes a market analysis focused on both horse racing and gambling.
During his official remarks before the Siouxland Chamber, Pompeo said America is "less secure." Earlier, when asked about a presidential run in 2024, Mike Pompeo said he was in Iowa to "speak to a bunch of patriots" but wasn't going to "leave the fight."
Northeast Community College will play a key role in a new $25 million effort to help Nebraska become a national leader in robotic technologies and automation in the manufacturing and agriculture industries.