SIOUX CITY — This summer, four years after Shopko wound down its operations, the Hamilton Boulevard building it once occupied will once again be fully tenanted.

Five Below, a Philadelphia-based national retailer, is expected to open its second Sioux City store in one of the building's storefronts by around July 1, said John Gleeson, president and CEO of Klinger Companies, which owns the property.

The former Shopko building at 3025 Hamilton Blvd. has been subdivided into five storefronts. The first to open after Shopko left was Wilmes Do It Best Hardware, which opened in the spring of 2020 at the far north end of the building; the second was Once Upon a Child, a popular consignment store for children's items, later that year; a Planet Fitness gym subsequently opened at the building's southernmost end; UnityPoint Health - Sioux City opened a clinic there in the spring of last year, leaving vacant only the space Five Below is now moving into.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based Shopko chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early 2019; after failing to find a buyer for the business, its assets were liquidated.

The Sioux City location closed that summer; the task of finding new occupants for the 100,000-square foot store, built in 1963 and originally a Woolco, fell on Klinger, the longtime owner of the Marketplace Shopping Center complex that includes the Shopko building.

Marketplace Shopping Center Five Below The former Shopko building on Hamilton Boulevard, now subdivided into five storefronts, is shown.

It was clear to Gleeson immediately that the building would have to be subdivided, as it would be difficult if not impossible to find a single massive tenant.

"Anybody's going to have to subdivide a place like that," Gleeson said that summer. "It's a given."

With Five Below moving in, the building's storefronts are now entirely filled -- all that remains vacant, Gleeson said, is some warehouse space in the back of the building.

Several major chains have suffered serious contractions, or went bust completely, over the last five years or so. In such a climate, there's no real guarantee that new tenants can be found for a vast, vacant retail space.

Yet, as Gleeson noted, not only is the Shopko building fully occupied -- the entire sprawling Marketplace Shopping Center has no retail vacancies.

"Compared to other large retail spaces for lease, that've been vacant in the Siouxland market, I think I've been probably more successful than the others," Gleeson said this week.

"I'm very, very happy that it's only taken four years to do this," he added.

Five Below, ascendant retailer

The same year that Shopko closed down, Five Below opened its first Sioux City location at the Lakeport Commons Shopping Center. The discounter is known for its generally $5-or-less "trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond," as the company describes it.

Its wares consist mainly of inexpensive apparel, household items, décor, candies, cosmetics, toys, some books, seasonal items and bric-a-brac, all geared toward a younger demographic. A small slice of their merchandise -- deemed "extreme value items" by the company -- is priced higher than $5.

The chain has described its customer base as "fiercely loyal."

The two-decade-old, publicly traded Five Below has done very well in recent years. Its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings, released last month, showed net sales up 12.7 percent compared to a year earlier, to more than $1.12 billion, and net income of $171.3 million, up $31.1 million from the year previous.

Five Below opened 150 new stores in fiscal year 2022, bringing their total retail footprint to 1,340 stores in 42 states. The retailer plans to open another 200 in fiscal year 2023.

"They're rapidly growing," Gleeson said.

Most of Five Below stores are around 9,500 square feet, give or take, and are "typically located within power, community and lifestyle shopping centers across a variety of urban, suburban and semi-rural markets," the company said in its earnings report.