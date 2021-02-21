Former head of Sony Pictures security plans return to Sioux City

By 1983, Bernard had left the SCPD to work in the private security field. His first job in that capacity was with the former IBP, where he was the director of corporate security. The company during the 1970s was the subject of frequent, lengthy, and often rather intense strikes by the Amalgamated Meat Cutters Union at its Dakota City plant.

"I’m sure most readers will recall the turmoil of the 70’s and 80’s with labor disputes," Bernard recalled of his time with IBP, which was acquired by Tyson Foods in 2001.

Later, he went to work with Occidental Petroleum, followed by a stint with US Robotics, which was later acquired by 3Com (another tech firm). By this time the problems he was faced with in his work had magnified considerably -- he'd gone from dealing with small-time street criminals to labor disputes to major international security issues in the oil and tech fields.

"We had 30,000 employees around the world. Our manufacturing and supply chain issues were large. We also battled with counterfeit product issues mostly occurring in Asia," Bernard wrote of his time with US Robotics/3Com.

In 2002, he joined Sony Pictures Entertainment as an executive vice president in charge of global security. His wheelhouse was protecting Sony's "people, data (and) property."