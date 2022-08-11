Former Lincoln fun center slated to become boxing club and arena

A longtime Lincoln boxing gym is poised to make a big move and also give a boost to the sport.
Southside Boxing Club has a deal in place to buy the former Champions Fun Center at 1555 Yolande Ave. and turn it into a training facility as well as an arena that will host boxing and MMA events, and, potentially, concerts.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to recommend changing the zoning on the 6-acre site back to industrial to facilitate the boxing operation and potential future large events.
Champions closed last year after nearly 25 years of offering bowling, arcade games, minigolf, go-karts and other activities.
There had been plans to turn the building into a recreational center for kids, and the zoning on the site was changed to highway commercial in February to facilitate that, but those plans apparently fell through.
