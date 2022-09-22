Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about possible presidential run, Trump documents during Sioux City stop

SIOUX CITY — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shared his take on "American greatness" while shying away from questions about a possible run in the 2024 presidential election during a visit to Sioux City on Thursday evening.

Pompeo, a Republican, chatted with a cluster of local media at the Siouxland Convention Center in advance of his scheduled keynote address at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner.

A former congressman from Kansas, Pompeo referred to his home and Siouxland as places where "people work hard, take care of their families and do the right things for themselves, and ask only that the government get out of their way."

Throughout his 15 minutes media availability, Pompeo, who served as CIA director from 2017-18 and secretary of state from 2018-21 under former President Donald Trump, implied America was under attack both at home and abroad.

Classified documents

Asked about his former boss' handling of classified government documents, which FBI agents seized from Trump's Florida home as part of the Department of Justice's ongoing criminal investigation, Pompeo said "no one gets to keep classified documents outside of the appropriate setting."

As for what accountability for mishandling records would look like, Pompeo said it "depends what was there, depends how they were handled and depends on how the conversation had been. But people can make mistakes about classified information and have it some place it shouldn't be."

On the matter of the seizure itself at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Pompeo suggested "there's something more going on" but didn't elaborate.

Presidential run

Trump, who lost re-election to Joe Biden in 2020, has not ruled out making another run for the White House in 2024.

Pompeo didn't have a lot to say on the topic of his own possible bid, though numerous political outlets have talked about him taking steps to run including holding events, within the past month, in New Hampshire, Iowa and South Carolina, which have been three of the first four states in the presidential primaries.

"I'm here in Iowa to speak to a bunch of patriots who are coming to the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce," Pompeo told local reporters. "There's certainly time for that, my wife and I will pray and figure out precisely what we're going to do. There's two things I can assure you: I'm not going to leave the fight. I've been working on the cause of America for 30-plus years now."

Immigration

Pompeo called the Biden administration's immigration policy "indecent," "immoral" and "dangerous for the United State of America to not protect its sovereignty."

When asked what a moral immigration policy would look like, the former Republican congressman said it would be one where immigrants aren't "encouraged" to "trek across Mexico and have their children raped and their lives destroyed by the cartels." Pompeo then added that the U.S. system should include a protected southern border as well and "lawful migration to our country, not just from Mexico, but from people all across the world."

Just this week, while responding to a question about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, Pompeo said "I'm mostly worried about the 50 that came across while I was speaking this morning." He repeated a similar line and figure at the Convention Center.