Fred Wells helped lead ice cream maker during era of major growth; remembered for charitable spirit

"My Dad enjoyed hearing how our family business was growing and the opportunities we provided team members across the country. He was so proud of the business and everyone that works for Wells. He always commented how he couldn’t have imagined the company we have become today. He will be missed tremendously by our family, friends and the local community," Wells added in the statement.

Retired Sioux City attorney Marvin Berenstein was 24 years old when he first met Fred and Fay Wells in 1962, shortly after he moved to Sioux City. He described Fred (and Fay) as a "titan of industry" and a "good corporate citizen" -- very generous in his dealings with the community, but not showy about it.

Wells served as a board member for Boys and Girls Home and Family Services as well as Goodwill Industries/Wall Street Mission and had given to Goodfellow Charities, among others.

"The more he did for the community, the better it was for Wells Dairy," Berenstein said, referring to the former name of Wells Enterprises.

"They were not looking for prestige, they were not looking for having anybody name everything after them. They were just people who appreciated people that did things for others," he added of Fred and Fay Wells.

Wells early history