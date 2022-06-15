Gallup names Jon Clifton as CEO

Gallup announced Tuesday that it has named Jon Clifton its new chief executive officer.

Clifton, who has been with the polling and market research firm since 2008, had for five years served as the company's global managing partner, advising global leaders on how their organizations and countries can thrive using analytics-based insights.

Clifton serves on the boards of directors for Gallup and Young Professionals in Foreign Policy.

He received a bachelor's degree in political science and history from the University of Michigan and a juris doctor in international law from the University of Nebraska.

Gallup, which has more than 1,500 employees, is based in Washington, D.C., but has many of its workers in Omaha at its riverfront offices.

Clifton’s upcoming book, "Blind Spot: The Global Rise of Unhappiness and How Leaders Missed It," will be released by Gallup Press in September, the company said in a press release.

“As the new CEO, Jon's leadership and vision will ensure that Gallup will be the global data leader on the cares and concerns of the everyday person no matter where they are in the world," said Robin Renee Sanders, a member of Gallup's board of directors who formerly served as U.S. ambassador to Nigeria and the Republic of the Congo.

Jim Clifton, who had served as the firm’s previous CEO since 1988, will remain as chairman of the board. Jon Clifton is Jim Clifton's son.

