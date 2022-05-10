Gas prices hit record highs in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- No matter where motorists went to fill up on Tuesday, they were greeted with record-breaking gas prices.

According to figures from the American Automobile Association, the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Sioux City hit $4.027 on Tuesday which is an all-time high for Iowa's fourth-largest city. The price for a gallon of diesel, $5.311, also set a new record.

That's up from an average of $3.885 a gallon for regular unleaded and $5.239 a gallon just a week ago.

A year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Sioux City was $2.853 and diesel was $3.411.

At stations across the metro, it wasn't that easy to find gas for Tuesday's record high average of $4.027 a gallon.

Two stations on Singing Hills Boulevard, Love's Travel Stop and Pilot Travel Stop, posted prices starting at $4.05 for a gallon of regular unleaded, with 10 percent ethanol. One station on Floyd Boulevard, the Sinclair, priced a gallon of regular unleaded at $4.09 a gallon, with that ethanol blend.

One customer at Love's Travel Stop spent more than $95 for a little over 20 gallons of fuel early Tuesday afternoon.

The pump price of $4.09 a gallon popped up again and again around town including at: the new Casey's on Hamilton Boulevard and the Casey's on Floyd Boulevard (both for super unleaded); the Hy-Vee on Hamilton Boulevard (for super unleaded); and the Kum & Go stations on Hamilton Boulevard, Morningside Avenue and Gordon Drive (all super unleaded).

To fill up with regular unleaded (without any ethanol marking), cost $4.39 at the Morningside Kum & Go and $4.49 at the Casey's on Floyd.

The Kum & Go on Morningside had one of the lowest offerings anywhere, $2.89, but that was for a gallon of E-85, a blend of 85 percent ethanol and 15 percent gas. That blend is used by about 10% of drivers who have flex-fuel engines, according to the Fuel Freedom Foundation).

Statewide, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was listed at $4.083 (also a record). On Monday, the average across Iowa was a full eight cents cheaper. A week ago, the number was $3.902.

Nationwide, AAA had the cost at $4.374 (a record as well). Prior to Tuesday, the record high listed by AAA was $4.33 a gallon (which happened on March 11).

Gas prices have jumped by about 25% since Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended global energy markets which rely on Russian oil and natural gas, according to CNN.

"Some analysts fear even higher prices are coming," the CNN story reported. "Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, told CNN on Sunday he expects retail prices will jump to $4.50 a gallon in the next week to 10 days."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

