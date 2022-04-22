Google plans to invest more than $750 million in Nebraska

Google announced plans Thursday to invest more than $750 million in Nebraska this year, including construction of a new data center on the northwest edge of Omaha.

The financial commitment also includes an expansion of Google’s current data center in Papillion, though company officials did not provide specific financial details for that or any of the other projects during an event with elected leaders in Papillion.

The new northwest Omaha data center, slated to be built at the intersection of State Street and Blair High Road, will be the third Google data center to open in the region. Along with the facility in Papillion, Google has a data center in Council Bluffs.

“(This) will bring more opportunity to the local community and more resources for our customers to grow their businesses and use digital services,” said Stacy Trackey Meagher, managing director for Google Cloud’s central region.

Operations for the new data center will span multiple buildings, totaling more than 1.4 million square feet, along with equipment yards and parking areas, according to documents filed with the City of Omaha. A Google representative estimated that construction could last anywhere from 18 to 24 months.

Combined with a previous $600 million investment to build the Papillion data center, where more than 120 people work, Google’s $750 million announcement will push its investments in Nebraska well north of $1 billion.

“I think it just gets to the great people that we have here to be able to hire (and) the great business climate we have here in our state,” Gov. Pete Ricketts told reporters.

Trackey Meagher said the data centers, in part, run Google software platforms that people routinely interact with, including search and YouTube.

Separate from its $750 million commitment, Google also announced that it will donate $100,000 toward Omaha’s new central public library that is currently in the planning stages — a donation lauded by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

“We have great momentum right now and strong public-private partnerships with our business community,” she said. “Building great partnerships is the way we get things done in Omaha. Nearly everything we accomplish benefits from the leadership, the financial support and the vision of all of our valued partners.”

Google’s efforts in Nebraska are part of its plan to invest about $9.5 billion in offices and data centers across the U.S. this year. In a press release, the company also said it will create at least 12,000 new full-time jobs. A representative for the company said Google did not have any new job figures to share for the Omaha area.

