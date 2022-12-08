Gov. Kim Reynolds, Le Mars Mayor, Siouxland Chamber President respond to news of Wells Enterprises sale

SIOUX CITY — Upon hearing the news of Wells Enterprises being acquired by Ferrero, business leaders and political figures from across the region were uniformly positive.

"I want to express my gratitude to Mike Wells and his family for insisting that Iowa remain the home of Wells Enterprises including its facilities, products, and people as the business begins this new chapter," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. "I appreciate Mike’s continued dedication to the community of Le Mars and look forward to meeting the new leadership soon."

Le Mars Mayor Rob Bixenman said the transaction provides the potential for manufacturing growth in the city, and he had no concerns that the sale could lead to future plant closures and job losses.

"We're very appreciative of Wells searching out this particular buyer because they're not in the ice cream business. We really feel like it's an opportunity for Wells to grow here," Bixenman said.

Because Ferrero is an international group, the sale opens up international markets for Blue Bunny ice cream and other Wells products. Bixenman was optimistic that could lead to increased sales and production and an expansion of Wells' existing facilities in Le Mars.

"It puts us on the global stage in ice cream," he said. "Certainly, giving us the opportunity to market our products worldwide now gives us the chance to prove we are the ice cream capital of the world."

Should Ferrero candies or other products become ingredients in Blue Bunny ice cream products, the sale also holds potential that Ferrero may choose to move manufacturing of some of its products to Le Mars, Bixenman said.

Aside from creating jobs at its plants and numerous related supporting industries such as trucking, packaging and cold storage, Wells also has been a philanthropic giant in Le Mars, supporting numerous charities and making donations to several fundraising campaigns over the years. Bixenman said he hasn't met with Ferrero representatives, but said Mike Wells has assured him the new owners would continue to fund Wells' commitments.

"I feel very confident it will continue," Bixenman said. "Mike assured me those philanthropic dollars were written into the (sale) agreement. They're very community-minded."

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan called Wells "an outstanding corporate citizen for over a century" in a statement provided to The Journal. McGowan noted that he didn't expect that to change in any way.