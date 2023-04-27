Grand Central Foods, a mainstay of the York business community for many years, will change hands this week as owner Warren Thomas has sold it to Ben and Kerri Dishman of Gering.
“I met Ben a couple of years ago as we are both part of a share group of eight independent store owners in Nebraska,” Thomas said. “We’ve had numerous suitors for the store the past years but to me it was important to find the right fit. Ben is a good guy and very hometown oriented.”
“I didn’t accept the highest bid,” said Thomas. “I went with the best fit for York.”
The Dishmans own a store in Gering, three stores in Colorado and one in Wyoming. They plan on continuing to do business in York as Grand Central Foods and Chris Regier will stay on as the local manager. Thomas’ daughter Brynley DeRiese will also stay on with the store under the new owners.
Thomas, a 1975 York high grad, has been with Grand Central since 1980 when he returned to York to work at the store. He later purchased the business and will continue to own the building, which will be leased to the Dishmans.
“I’ll be available for advice when I’m needed,” said Thomas. Other than that, he plans to spend more time golfing and following grandkid activities.
“We’ve had great local support from the community and our customers,” said Thomas.
That support has also been reciprocated as Grand Central Foods has been a leading supporter of numerous groups and activities in the York area. Some of which have been visible and many which have been done behind the scenes.
“The grocery business is ever changing,” said Thomas. “We’ve seen a lot of competition come and go in York over the years and we’ve done a lot of things including renovating the store and adding new lines to make sure we were the best local option for customers. That includes being a full-service store. Ben and Kerri will continue that.”
