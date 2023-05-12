Employees of AMC Classic Grand Island 7 were told to remove their belongings from the theater on Wednesday, the same day the movie theater was served with an eviction notice.

On Wednesday morning, a Hall County Sheriff's deputy posted a writ of execution on the entrance to the theater. That writ is also known as an eviction notice.

Woodsonia Real Estate, which owns the mall, told theater employees they had to be out by 5 p.m. Wednesday, a theater employee said.

On May 1, Hall County Court Judge Alfred Corey ruled in favor of the mall owners in a civil action brought against AMC's owners. Woodsonia had filed the action April 7 against American Multi-Cinema Inc., in care of Corporate Creations Network of Omaha. American Multi-Cinema is also known as AMC.

Corey ruled that the premises should be surrendered to Woodsonia, which is redeveloping the mall. AMC still hopes to reopen the Grand Island theater and is trying to appeal the ruling, the theater employee said.

But much of the equipment is being removed from the theater. In the words of the theater employee, the interior is being gutted.

The last time movies were shown at AMC Classic Grand Island 7 was Monday, May 1.

The theater had 21 employees, including management. Three of those employees were full-time. A fourth worked full-time hours depending on the week.

AMC paid the Grand Island staff through Thursday, May 11. Supervisors and managers will be paid through May 18, and the general manager will be paid until June 1.

The theater employee expressed doubt that the theater would reopen, at least in its current configuration. According to renderings he's seen, the Nos. 6 and 7 theaters are going to be reconfigured into "some sort of entrance," he said.