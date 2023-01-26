Grand Island company's pink wrecker crashes cover of national magazine

GRAND ISLAND -- A truck owned by Kramer’s Wrecker Service crashed the cover of a national magazine.

The big vehicle is pictured on the front cover of the November issue of Tow Times magazine, which named the truck its 2022 Shine ‘n Star Grand Prize winner.

The magazine describes its annual competition as a “tow truck beauty contest.”

The driver of the truck is longtime Kramer’s employee Robert “Woody” Stevenson. The pink color and its design pay tribute to Stevenson’s wife, Michelle, who is a two-time breast cancer survivor.

Kramer’s has owned the 40-foot truck since August 2020.

Lisa Bartz, who owns the business with her husband, Tim, designed the exterior.

The vinyl wrap was applied by After Hours Grafix of Aurora.

Lisa Bartz had been wanting a pink truck in honor of breast cancer awareness. When Michelle Stevenson was battling cancer, Lisa decided to design the truck in her honor.

Michelle didn’t know the truck would honor her until the day it arrived.

Michelle, 47, is now in good health.

The winning truck, which was originally white, is a 2019 Peterbilt with a Century 1150 rotator and a knee boom underlift. The rotator is rated to hold up to 50 tons.

The vehicle came from Meyer Truck Center in Olathe, Kansas.

In 2021, the truck was included in the “Shout-Outs” section of the Tow Times contest. The magazine invited Kramer’s to submit the vehicle again for the 2022 competition.

Lisa’s design includes a big pink ribbon on the exterior, along with an illustration of Woody from the “Toy Story” movies. In the front is Michelle’s birthday, Feb. 29. Four inspiring words are also featured on the outside: “Not without a fight.” The truck even has a pink steering wheel.

Stevenson, 46, has worked for Kramer’s Wrecker Service for 17 years. Before that, he worked 16 years at Island Towing, owned by Lisa’s late brother, Jim.

Jim Kramer is the one who gave Stevenson the “Woody” nickname, inspired by the “Toy Story” character.

The other wrecker Stevenson drives, a 2021 Peterbilt 389, is purple and white. That truck, which is 35 feet long, took first place in a 2022 contest sponsored by Zip’s AW Direct of New Hampton, Iowa.

Stevenson, a graduate of Northwest High School, is on call 24 hours a day. Sometimes, when he gets called out, he doesn’t know if he’s going to be gone for an hour or 24 hours.

Even though he doesn’t own the trucks he drives, he’s proud of them.

“I take care of them as if they’re my own,” he said.

