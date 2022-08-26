Growth in Nebraska may be slowing, according to economic indicator

A gauge of Nebraska's economy declined in July, suggesting that growth might be slowing down.

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator, which is designed to predict economy activity for the next six months, fell 0.08 percentage points in July, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, the leading indicator fell by 0.08%.

“The July decrease suggests slow economic growth in Nebraska for the rest of year and the beginning of 2023,” Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research, said in a news release.

The six components of Nebraska’s Leading Economic Indicator are business expectations, building permits for single-family homes, airline passenger counts, initial claims for unemployment insurance, the value of the U.S. dollar and manufacturing hours worked.

The leading indicator fell for two primary reasons, Thompson said. First, there was an increase in the value of the U.S. dollar in July.

“An increase in the value of the dollar creates challenges for businesses such as agriculture and manufacturing, which compete in international markets,” he said.

There also was a decline in airline passenger counts, which "is likely a response to a sharp increase in ticket prices,” Thompson said.

Despite these challenges, Nebraska businesses remain confident about the future. Respondents to the July Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to increase sales and employment over the next six months.

“The small businesses which respond to the Survey of Nebraska Business continue to see opportunities to expand, despite rising interest rates and other challenges facing the Nebraska economy,” he said.