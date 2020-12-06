Hamilton Boulevard Hy-Vee installs new automated cart sterilizer

SIOUX CITY -- The Hy-Vee store at 2827 Hamilton Blvd. this past week became the first in Sioux City to install a new Sterile Cart-brand apparatus that sanitizes shopping carts from top to bottom.
The West Des Moines-based chain touts the technology as being able to clean "several carts quickly and consistently, eliminating the need for store employees to manually clean each cart throughout the day. Additionally, it cleans and sanitizes the entire cart and not just the handles and high-touch areas."
Sterile Cart, manufactured by Minnesota-based IZZA Manufacturing, and its "hospital-grade" disinfectant purportedly kills 99.9 percent of germs and viruses.
Though COVID-19 is thought to be spread largely through close contact with infected people, rather than contact with objects, establishments like stores and casinos have focused on intensive surface sterilization throughout the pandemic, as they seek to reassure wary customers and visitors of their safety. On its website, Sterile Cart put it starkly: "Customers are afraid to touch shopping carts in today's environment."
"This is not going away anytime soon," the website continued.
Mike Haiar, a Hy-Vee district director who oversees the Hamilton Boulevard Hy-Vee and the location in South Sioux City, compared the Sterile Cart system to a small drive-thru carwash for shopping carts, shaped somewhat like a house. It doesn't take up a huge amount of floor space, as it fits into a space of only 6 feet by 4 feet.
"You take the cart, you run it through the little house, and it sanitizes the whole cart," Haiar said.
The three other Hy-Vee stores in metro Sioux City are expected to get Sterile Cart systems at some point in the future. Haiar said the Southern Hills Mall-adjacent location will likely be the next to receive one.
Because the rollout of the machines is not happening in all Hy-Vee locations at once, most Hy-Vees in the region do not yet have them. Besides the Hamilton location, the Hy-Vee in Fort Dodge has a Sterile Cart, and the store in Yankton, South Dakota, is expected to receive a machine this month. Four Sioux Falls locations are also getting the machines.
The primary purpose of the Sterile Cart, Haiar said, is not to be a labor-saving device. Rather, the advantage is that the machine is able to clean the carts more thoroughly.
"It's not about saving time or saving labor, it's more about safety for our customers," he said.
