Hamilton Boulevard Hy-Vee installs new automated cart sterilizer

"You take the cart, you run it through the little house, and it sanitizes the whole cart," Haiar said.

The three other Hy-Vee stores in metro Sioux City are expected to get Sterile Cart systems at some point in the future. Haiar said the Southern Hills Mall-adjacent location will likely be the next to receive one.

Because the rollout of the machines is not happening in all Hy-Vee locations at once, most Hy-Vees in the region do not yet have them. Besides the Hamilton location, the Hy-Vee in Fort Dodge has a Sterile Cart, and the store in Yankton, South Dakota, is expected to receive a machine this month. Four Sioux Falls locations are also getting the machines.

The primary purpose of the Sterile Cart, Haiar said, is not to be a labor-saving device. Rather, the advantage is that the machine is able to clean the carts more thoroughly.

"It's not about saving time or saving labor, it's more about safety for our customers," he said.

