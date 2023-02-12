SIOUX CITY — Rick Stewart worked at the Swift & Co. turkey plant in Sioux City for a couple of seasons from 1976 to 1978, when he was in his early 20s. The plant, at the time about 50 years old, remained in operation for only one more season after he left.

In the 43 years since its closure, the condition of the plant -- a long neglected, four-story, brick-and-concrete structure, painted a shade of beige, graffitied and with many of its windows broken -- has declined quite noticeably. The city has come to see the deteriorating building, at 1804 Dace Ave., as a sort of attractive nuisance. It's red-tagged as unfit for occupation and has been ordered demolished.

"Hate to see it go, but it is in bad shape," Stewart, 68, said of the plant, where he worked mostly in the shipping department, driving truckloads of boxed turkeys to cold storage. "Probably, from a safety standpoint, it definitely needs to come down."

Sioux City Code Enforcement Manager Darrel Bullock told the city council recently that the deserted plant "constantly has vagrants in it" and has become "a big play hangout for kids."

Bullock told The Journal recently that the city has repeatedly had to engage contractors to "secure" the building to keep out unwanted visitors, usually by welding its doors shut and putting up yet more boards. Then people pry the doors open again, and the building needs to be secured, again.

During a Journal visit to see the property this past Tuesday, several exterior doors were wide open.

In spite of the severe state of dilapidation, the building itself remains structurally sound, Bullock said, though parts of the interior are not sound. "Unfortunately there are many, many hazards within the building," he said.

An ignominious end now appears likely for one of the last major buildings of the Sioux City stockyards: a plant that was considered highly modern when it was new in the 1920s, but came to be seen as antiquated and inefficient before it closed in 1980. It then went through a succession of owners and a prolonged period of dilapidation.

'An attractive addition to the stockyards'

The Chicago meatpacking firm of Swift & Company came to Sioux City in 1917. In 1924 Swift purchased the assets of the defunct Midland Packing Co. and moved its operations to Midland's state-of-the-art plant in the stockyards, just east of what is now the abandoned turkey plant.

"There was a big packing plant there, comprised of half a dozen buildings or so," said Tom Munson, archives manager at the Sioux City Public Museum.

In 1926, Swift spent $175,000 (or $100,000, depending on the source) to build what the company called a "produce plant," which housed poultry and egg production, and some dairy products. The building was, at the time, located at the corner of Dace Avenue and Chambers Street; the latter stretch of road later became Cunningham Drive.

"They were slaughtering and processing chickens, and turkeys, they were candling eggs that were laid there, they were getting those ready for the market," Munson said. "It's also a dairy and a creamery, so they were producing things like milk, and butter, and cheese."

The first floor of the building housed offices, receiving and shipping, the creamery and the egg-candling and butter-cooler rooms; the second floor was used for dressing, grading and cooling of poultry; the third housed poultry-feeding operations. (It's not clear what the fourth floor was originally used for, but at the time it was much smaller than the first three floors.)

When it was new, the produce plant was heralded as a "Fine New Building" and "an attractive addition to the stockyards district" in contemporary news coverage. A 1926 Journal article described it as "one of the most modern and completely equipped in the country," where "the latest scientific methods of handling cream, eggs and poultry have been introduced."

The produce plant was but one part of the sprawling Swift meatpacking complex, the bulk of which processed hogs and cattle -- "but mostly hogs," Munson said.

At some point during the 20th century the poultry plant began to be used solely for turkey processing. As a turkey plant it operated seasonally -- "usually early fall through late winter," Stewart said. Plant workers were sidelined during the off-season.

"Some of them collected unemployment, some had other jobs. I would usually work another job and then go back as soon as they called me back," Stewart said.

Swift continued operating in the turkey plant through the 1970s before the decision was made to close it permanently during the off-season in 1980, costing about 200 jobs. The nearby meatpacking plant had closed down in 1974 after Swift moved to a new plant.

Management at the time of the closure said the aging turkey plant had been operating at a loss for some time.

"Over the past five years it has become apparent that the Sioux City plant was not profitable. Until now the company need the plant's capacity, though. Since the (turkey) market has changed and Swift has enough capacity elsewhere it is more economical to move the operation," Bill Dillman, assistant director of public relations for Esmark, Swift's parent company at the time, said in 1980.

"It was pretty old and dilapidated," Stewart said of the facility.

The best-laid plans

For a time beginning in the 1980s the building was occupied by a series of businesses: the Apollo Solar Energy Company (a solar panel company), Enviro Safe Air (an asbestos removal company), Pro Pipe Refrigeration, Lacey's Furniture and an auto repair shop, Munson said.

It's also believed to have been used as warehousing during this time period, as several of the occupants likely did not make use of the entire vast building.

Stewart's son played in a band that rented a space in the building after Swift moved out.

"It was actually the old room that we had our freezer in, so that was kind of interesting. But it was leaking really bad and all the windows were broken out," Stewart said.

The last known business occupant was a pet salon, located there circa 2011.

"None of them was there for a very long time," Munson said of all the post-Swift occupants of the building.

Meanwhile, a catastrophic fire in 2006 ravaged the nearby KD Station -- the former Swift packing plant -- leading to its demolition in 2009. Due to its separation from the other buildings of the Swift complex, the turkey plant escaped largely unscathed from the calamities that damaged other Swift buildings, including the legendary Swift explosion of 1949.

With the demolition of KD Station, the turkey plant became one of only two surviving Swift structures in the former stockyards (the other being a nearby, smaller brick structure built circa 1951, that Swift used for offices). One or two building each also remain from the old Cudahy and Armour packing complexes.

"Of all of our big meatpacking plants we had here in Sioux City in the early 20th century, there are little bits of each one still around," Munson said. "Like Armour, which was at the southern end of the old stockyards, there's still one little office building. And Cudahy, which was just to the north of that, there's still part of their cold-storage warehouse that's part of that more-modern meat processing center. And then there's still the two Swift buildings left."

The old turkey plant changed hands on numerous occasions in the decades after Swift moved on; the price declined precipitously over time. In 1999 it sold for $350,000, according to county property records. In 2011 it was sold for $90,000. In 2020 it sold again for $40,000.

The 2020 sale was to a Harrisburg, South Dakota-based entity called DLRS Properties Inc. The Journal was unable to reach the owner.

Bullock said the latest owner of the property, in common with others in the past, had planned to rehabilitate it for a "new use," though what the new use would be was never actually known to the city. For a time the owners had been "cooperative" with city officials, but that ended about a year and a half ago. "They have fallen through on that," he said.

"Several people have come to be the owners of that building, and have done nothing with it. They've had plans of rehabbing the building in some manner, but nothing has come through," Bullock said.

The city has been in touch with the owner to let them know about the planned demolition, Bullock said; the owner's intentions going forward are not known. Demolition could cost as much as $750,000, which would be invoiced to the owners. Should they not pay, the costs would be assessed against the property.

Because the building is not considered an "imminent danger" -- meaning a structural failure or collapse is not believed to be likely in the near term -- the demolition might not take place for another year and a half to two years. Should a more significant structural risk present itself, the demolition could occur sooner, Bullock said.

On the other hand, the property owner could still step in and have a role in the process.

"It just depends on what the owner's going to be doing, or tries to do, with it at this point," Bullock said.

PHOTOS: Sioux City stockyards through the years Stockyards in 1904 This April 1904 photo show the Sioux City Stockyards. Sioux City Stockyards 1915 Trucks dock at the Sioux City Stockyards in 1915. Swift packing plant The Swift packing plant, located in the Sioux City stockyards, is shown underwater in the Floyd River flood of 1926. Armour Plant The Armour Packing Plant is shown in the 1930s. It was one of Sioux City's largest employers. The plant was located at 1004 S. Chambers St., known as 1004 Cunningham Drive today. Stockyards: Hay Workers unload hay for livestock at the stockyards in this March 11, 1947, photo. Stockyards flood 1953 Aerial views of Sioux City show flood water covered much of the yards area in 1953. Stockyards flood 1953 Cattle battle the rising water in the Stockyards area in the 1953 Floyd River floods. Stockyards Cattle are shown at the Sioux City Stockyards in this 1955 photo. John F. Kennedy John F. Kennedy campaigns for president at the Sioux City stockyards on Sept. 22, 1960. Sioux City Stockyards circa 1960s The Sioux City Stockyards, from around 1965. Stockyards: Horse Barns This undated photo shows the horse barns located in the Sioux City stockyards. Animal pens A 1960s photo of the Sioux City stockyards shows a view of the massive number of animal pens. It ranked as the third largest stockyards in the United States, according to a 1964 Journal article. Stockyard optimism Lawrence V. Kuhl, left, general manager of the Stock Yards Co., and John Peterson, publicity director, were said to be optimistic about the future of the livestock industry in Sioux City. The 1967 saleable receipts totaled 3,360,742 head of livestock as reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's market news service. Cattle pens The cattle pens at the Sioux City Stockyards are shown in 1968. Cattle pens 1968 Many of the cattle purchased in these pens as feeders returned from feed lots to be sold here, shown 1968, as slaughter cattle. Livestock Exchange Building The market board in the lobby of the Livestock Exchange Building in the Sioux City Stockyards is shown Jan. 25, 1970. The Journal had a news bureau in the building. Sioux Quality Packers Inc. Sioux Quality Packers Inc. is shown January 25, 1970. Stockyards strike Members of the Local 176 union strike outside the Sioux City Stockyards November 22, 1971. Manure removal A fleet of trucks, tractors and manure loaders that move the many hundreds of tons of manure from the yards is shown in this undated photo. Before machinery, all of this was done by horse and wagon, pitchfork and scoop. Manure pile This undated photo shows the manure pile at the Sioux City stockyards. Cudahy Packing Co. The Sioux City stockyards and Cudahy Packing Co. are shown. It totaled 80 acres. Stockyards: Belt Buckle A Sioux City Stockyards belt buckle from mid 1970s. Aerial view of stockyards An aerial photo of the Sioux City Stockyards taken Aug. 27, 1972. Covered cattle division The covered cattle division is shown in this 1975 photo at the Sioux City Stockyards. Bob Dole at stockyards Sen. Robert Dole, Republican vice-presidential candidate, admires a driver's whip presented to him by Van Kuhl (right) President of the Sioux City Stockyards. Dole made an early morning tour of the stockyards during his campaign swing through Iowa in Sioux City on Oct. 18, 1976. 1990s aerial view This 1991 aerial photo shows the Sioux City Stockyards. Floyd City map A map of Sioux City shows Floyd City as a real estate subdivision where the south bottoms and stockyards were eventually built. The area was platted between 1875 and 1881. Residents in 1888 complained that the sewer construction was poor. Stockyards 2002 Auctioneer Duane Rus, of Rock Valley, Iowa, points to a bidder while conducting an auction, March 4, 2002, at the Sioux City stockyards. The stockyards once labeled the world's largest closed soon after.