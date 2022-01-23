High feed costs challenge livestock producers

Higher feed costs have provided a challenge for livestock, dairy and poultry producers.

“The higher feed costs are squeezing margins for livestock and dairy, and poultry as well,” says Joe Horner, University of Missouri Extension ag economist.

Eric Bailey, state beef specialist for MU Extension, says producers are getting through the high feed costs as best they can.

“Unfortunately we’re kind of grinning and bearing it,” he says. “There are no real deals to be had.”

Bailey says if producers cut back and don’t supplement diets enough, they might feel the impacts later, adding that a lot of the hay put up last year was lower quality after a wet spring pushed back the first cutting for many people. Poorer diets could mean lower body condition scores for cattle and possible lower rates of pregnancy.

“I think they don’t see the results till later,” Bailey says.

Lee Schulz, Extension livestock marketing economist at Iowa State University, says feeding costs include other fixed costs like feed bunks and labor, but feed is the majority of it. Those feed costs surged in 2021.

“2021 was roughly 30% higher than what we saw in 2020,” he says.

Using corn futures as the best indicator of future feed costs, Schulz says feed costs should level off in 2022, seeing only small increases.

“In 2022, looking at the futures market of corn, it’s looking like a 3% increase in feed costs,” he says. “… I think the biggest hike is behind us, and the market’s showing that.”

Schulz says production costs are going up in many categories and not just for feed, including labor costs, machinery, ag services, and even fuel.

Horner says corn prices are a good indicator of overall feed cost trends. He says feed cost volatility and surges can happen, especially given current conditions.

“It’s not unusual when we get really low stocks-to-use ratio,” he says.

Horner says over the last two years, the average costs for feeding a dairy cow for a year have gone up from $2,100 per cow to $2,800. Due to the impact on the profit margin, Horner says many dairy producers sold off some cows in 2021, particularly during the second half of the year.

“We started dropping dairy cows the second half of the year,” he says. “We dropped 125,000 dairy cows in six months.”

Although it has been jarring to see feed costs surge, Horner says producers can withstand cost increases if their revenues go up. The lower cow supply should mean increasing cattle and dairy prices.

“We’re starting to see the supplies decrease,” Horner says. “We’re starting to see livestock prices come up and dairy prices come up.”

With the two sides of the equation in mind, Schulz says it is important to consider the impacts of cutting costs.

“It’s twofold,” he says. “As we look at costs, there’s always an opportunity to tighten and lower those costs potentially. But I always encourage producers to look at the revenue side of it. If you start to cut costs, does that cut on the revenue side?”

Schulz says lower carcass grades impact revenue.

Bailey says the prices do provide an opportunity for producers, even if costs are high. He says there is still money to be made putting weight on cattle.

“Cost of gains are real high right now,” he says, “but cattle prices are real high. There’s still some margin for backgrounders.”

When profit margins go away, Horner says the way producers respond depends on a few factors.

“It kind of depends on how long the negative margins last,” he says.

Producers might start feeding cattle to lower weights, do more culling or stop expansion plans when margins are tight or negative. He says some producers might even start adjusting feed rations to try to just get through the hard times. He says this isn’t something livestock specialists would recommend, but producers have to stay in business.

“Cash flow determines decision making on farms,” Horner says. “… You have to stay solvent.”

Bailey says producers should look to have cattle graze as much as possible, and simply knowing what they have in their feed supplies on-hand can be helpful. He recommends a hay test.

“Know what you’ve got,” he says.

Also, knowing costs specifically and profit margins can help producers make good decisions.

“Know your cost of gain,” Bailey says.

Overall, Horner is optimistic for 2022, expecting higher feeder calf prices and better milk prices.

Barring major weather events, he is expecting a good corn crop to help alleviate some feed cost issues.

“The corn market is screaming to producers to produce corn,” Horner says.

Schulz says the drought out West has contributed to lower national cow numbers, and that could mean higher cattle prices in 2022 and better returns for cow-calf producers.

For hogs, Schulz expects producers to maintain profits, but challenges remain.

“Costs are certainly very much a headwind,” he says.

