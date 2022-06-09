Ho-Chunk-led group lands provisional licenses for Omaha, Lincoln casinos; South Sioux plans on hold

State regulators on Thursday kick started WarHorse Gaming's plans to open casinos in Nebraska's two largest cities.

"Good news. We got the provisional licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln casinos!" Ho-Chunk CEO Lance Morgan announced in a Facebook post Thursday. "Now we can take the next steps to get open."

WarHorse Gaming, an entity formed by Ho-Chunk Inc. and the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, applied for gaming licenses on June 2, the same day the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved the fee structure for the licenses.

Tom Sage, executive director of the commission, said he expects it will take 30-60 days to process the applications, which will then have to go before the commission for approval.

In recognition that the process will take some time and that potential casino operators can't do much without a license in place, the commission approved giving Sage the ability to grant provisional licenses to casino operators while applications funnel through the approval process.

Those provisional licenses, good for up to 90 days, would not authorize operators to roll out slot machines, but they would provide the documentation necessary for them to get financing, order equipment and start construction.

"The second we get the provisional licenses, we're going to break ground at both locations," Lynne McNally, executive vice president of the horsemen's group, said last week.

McNally said WarHorse is seeking to borrow $560 million to finance construction of its casinos, which also includes a proposed casino for the Atokad track in South Sioux City. Ho-Chunk, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe, owns Atokad. There are no immediate plans to apply for a state license for the South Sioux City casino because it's been more of a struggle to line up financing for that project, due to a saturated gaming market in metro Sioux City, Morgan first told the Sioux City Journal last year.

WarHorse's focus is now on the Omaha and Lincoln casinos. Once they're up and running and generating revenue, Morgan said the group will then turn to developing the $80 million Atokad casino, which is envisioned for a 100-acre site along Dakota Avenue, near Everett's Furniture.

Atokad's lone live day of racing in 2022, the minimum number required to keep its state racing license, is set for Father's Day, June 19.

The granting of the the state's first provisional casino licenses comes nearly 19 months after voters approved casino gaming at the state's horse racing tracks and about three weeks after Gov. Pete Ricketts, who opposed the effort to approve casino gambling, signed off on rules that the commission approved in December.

Most of the fees were set out in the language of the initiatives that voters approved in 2020, including the fees for casino operator licenses. That license, good for five years, costs $5 million, including $1 million due at the time of application and $1 million paid annually during the license term.

McNally said officials are shooting for a groundbreaking in July for the Lincoln casino. Plans at Lincoln Race Course call for a $220 million casino project that would include more than 1,200 gaming stations, a 196-room hotel, event space, spa and several restaurants.

Construction is likely to take 18-24 months to complete, but officials in Lincoln are planning to open a temporary casino floor in the existing simulcast building near U.S. 77 and West Denton Road that would have up to 300 slot machines. McNally said she expects the temporary casino space to open later this summer.

WarHorse is planning a similar casino operation at Horsemen's Park in Omaha, but a temporary or transitional facility with 800 slot machines isn't expected to open until about 10 months after construction starts.

Fonner Park in Grand Island also is planning a temporary casino with about 200 slot machines that it hopes to open sometime in the fall.

The state's other tracks in Columbus and Hastings also are planning to build casinos.

Proposals for a half-dozen other racetracks with casinos in Nebraska are on hold after the Legislature passed a bill this spring that puts a moratorium on any new operations until the Racing and Gaming Commission completes studies of the horse racing market, the casino gambling market and the socioeconomic impact of tracks and casinos.

Lincoln Journal Star reporter Matt Olberding contributed to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0