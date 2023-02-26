SIOUX CITY — Housing units added in Sioux City and in North Sioux City picked up in 2022 compared to the year prior, and while the number fell in South Sioux City, a development under consideration could turn that trend around.

But, regardless of the positive momentum, affordable housing — be it in the form of a house, apartment, duplex, mobile home or townhome — remains scarce throughout the metro area.

In 2022, 254 housing starts — 87 single-family residences and 167 multi-residential units — were tallied in Sioux City. The year before, the total was 173, said Sioux City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty. (Previous data for 2021 had showed a smaller number of housing starts, but as Dougherty noted, year-to-year data can be muddled when projects carry over from one year to the next.)

South Sioux City added only 15 dwellings in 2022, all single-family houses, compared to 20 the year before.

Neither South Sioux City nor Sioux City has come anywhere near their record-setting, high-water-mark of housing starts in 2020, when Sioux City counted 521 new residences and South Sioux City added 355.

Sioux City’s housing portfolio began to grow appreciably in about 2016, after some comparatively slow years, Dougherty said. Supply-chain issues and a surge in the price of building materials was believed to have been behind the slowdown in Sioux City in 2021.

“It’s very encouraging that in ‘22 we went up to 254,” Dougherty said. “We think we’re returning to that upward trend that we had been seeing for the last five or six years.”

Several years of strong supply growth, however, has not been enough to satisfy the ravenous demand for shelter.

“We have a huge, huge shortage of housing and a need for more housing. That’s across the board, in every category,” Dougherty said. “Just generally, we need more housing.”

In North Sioux City, 39 dwellings were added in 2022, consisting of 14 single-family homes, four duplexes or townhomes and 21 multi-residential units. It was the largest number of new housing units added in North Sioux City going back at least six years, though the year-to-year fluctuation in housing construction there is relatively small. Thirty-one units were added in North Sioux City in 2021.

The price just went up Though South Sioux City had the smallest number of housing starts in 2022 of the three cities, figures provided by the city contained a salient data point: the total estimated cost of the 15 homes was more than $5 million; the average estimated price tag among them was about $338,200.

Most were fairly modest — one of them, a 1,627-square-foot house with a 600-square-foot attached garage, was estimated to cost about $300,000.

“That goes to the cost of building the home. And, obviously, the developers are just going to pass it to the buyer,” said Oscar Gomez, South Sioux City assistant city administrator. “And that’s one of the things that we saw in the last year that it’s so expensive to build — what used to cost anywhere between $250 (thousand) or so, now it’s $300 or $310 (thousand).”

Housing availability in South Sioux City has been lacking for some time, Gomez said: “We’ve met with all the bankers here locally, and that’s the first thing they say, that there’s not enough inventory out there for people to buy.”

A significant projectBut there is some hope on the horizon. A workforce housing development under consideration in South Sioux City would add 110 single-family homes at what is considered an affordable price point — in the range of $250,000 to $300,000 — plus 300 higher-end apartments. The proposal would take advantage of the federal Opportunity Zone program, which gives tax incentives to developments in communities that are considered economically distressed.

The city would partner with developer Roy Perry, of R Perry Construction, in a public-private partnership and pay for the housing development through tax increment financing, City Administrator Lance Hedquist said.

“It’s a significant project,” Hedquist said. A vote on the proposal is expected March 9.

Interest rates, a factor The slow pace of housing construction last year in South Sioux City, Gomez said, was at least partly attributable to higher interest rates.

At the beginning of 2022, the Federal Reserve’s target interest rate was around zero; by the end of the year, the central bank had raised its rate above 4 percent in response to high inflation. Interest rate hikes work against inflation because higher rates cause buyers to shy away from major purchases financed with loans, notably mortgages, which in turn causes sellers to lower their prices. The reverse is true of low interest rates: Cheap loans make big purchases like homes more attractive and attainable, which gooses demand, which in turn drives up prices.

(Consumers normally pay higher rates than the Fed’s target rate, which is the interest rate charged to banks. When banks issue loans, the interest rate is partly a reflection of the rates charged by the Fed, along with other factors including the borrower’s creditworthiness and the necessity of turning a profit on the loan. But the Fed’s rate is an underlying constant that appears in the interest rates of nearly all loans, regardless of individual circumstances.)

“When you got rates that are 2.5 (percent) and then all of a sudden, now they’re at 7 (percent), it’s a double-hit on the customers that are looking to build houses,” Gomez said.

On a $400,000 house, Gomez said, today’s interest rates would add between $1,000 to $1,500 to each month’s mortgage payment compared to the prevailing interest rates before the rate hikes began.