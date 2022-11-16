HR Poppin' Snacks in Gibbon offers 100 flavors of popcorn

GIBBON — For Cheryl Hughes, life is poppin’ good, thanks to her business, HR Poppin’ Snacks.

Inside the Front Street store, she and eight employees — nearly all family members — pop 150 pounds of popcorn every day and top the kernels with up to 100 different flavors.

Then they package it for shipping to places like Rapid City, Kansas City, Omaha and beyond. It is carried in Dee’s Hallmark Store in Grand Island, Sapp Brothers convenience outlets along I-80 and the Sure Cure Gift Shop at CHI Health Good Samaritan. Hughes also provides popcorn for reunions, conferences and receptions.

“I love it. That’s part of the reason I’m still doing it,” said Hughes, a great-grandmother. “If someone had told me I’d sell this much popcorn in a year’s time, I wouldn’t have believed it. Business is better than ever.”

A family business

Customers can drop into the store for a cup of cappuccino, but they usually come in to to buy popcorn, which is displayed in bags on the shelves. The most popular flavors are caramel, cheese, butter toffee and rainbow, but Hughes has seasonal flavors, too, like pumpkin and eggnog.

They can buy colorful popcorn canisters, which are lined up on a high shelf, and fill them with any of 100 popcorn flavors. On the wall is a clock shaped like a bag of popcorn. Nostalgic items like old popcorn poppers and popcorn-themed toys are displayed, too.

In the back of the store, Hughes’ children and grandchildren are busy making popcorn, flavoring it and filling and labeling bags. Hughes does the bookkeeping and manages shipping, research, marketing, communication, customer relations and damage control.

Cheryl and Gary Hughes didn’t have a kernel of experience when they started HR Poppin’ Snacks 22 years ago. She was a home health care nurse. Gary was in the restaurant equipment service business. Then Rich Chandler, manager at Munchville, a popcorn and ice cream shop at Hilltop Mall, told Gary the store was closing and asked him if he wanted to purchase the store’s commercial equipment.

That sparked an idea. Why not open their own popcorn business? Kearney’s two popcorn businesses had closed, leaving people without a place to purchase popcorn and caramel corn. “I went up to Munchville and learned what I could about the business and making popcorn from Rich,” Hughes said. “He was a wealth of knowledge and experience.”

She and Gary purchased “everything,” including the gas-fired hot air popcorn popper and cooker. During the early days of the business, “We kept a spray bottle and a bucket nearby because the popper would often catch fire,” she said.

Then she had another idea. “I had no interest in being a mall store and being there 24/7, which is what you have to do at practically any retail outlet. I asked Rich about selling our popcorn wholesale. After brainstorming, we decided we could do it,” she said.

For their first two years, they rented the old Bulldog Cafe in Shelton. “It was fairly easy to meet health codes there, and it had a hood system and a three-hole sink and other things required for a commercial kitchen,” she said. Their employees included family, a few close friends and several students. “I just dabbled at it to see if it was going to go,” she said.

Two years later, it was clear this idea would work. “My father and our banker encouraged me to jump in with both feet. By that time, I had completely changed the product. I had found different popcorn and created different recipes,” she said.

In 2003, she and Gary bought the building in Gibbon, and business took off. Meanwhile, Hughes continued her nursing job until she broke an ankle in 2004. In 2005, her husband was diagnosed with cancer, and her daughter was in a serious accident and moved home to recover.

Production snafus

Hughes inherited a good business acumen from her father, the owner of a successful industrial and automotive machine shop in Grand Junction, Colo. “He had a wealth of knowledge. He supported us and encouraged us in our decision-making and gave us direction,” Hughes said.

“I have always been pretty adept at communication skills. I learned to roll with the punches, especially as a nurse. Most importantly, I am a skilled problem solver. That comes from my dad. I don’t overreact. I just figure something out. For instance, if we can’t get an ingredient and we have to change that order, so I contact the customer,” she said.

As in any business, Hughes, now the sole owner, has faced challenges. Since COVID-19, she has had to substitute some ingredients and change some of her recipes. The cost of some essential products like shipping boxes has soared more than 16%. Every other week, on average, she orders 400 cases of one size of shipping box and 500 of another.

She can no longer get the dry corn syrup solids she once used. “Nobody has it, or they have no workers to process it, so I can’t get it, but if I could, they’d want three times the money. I’ve gone to regular corn syrup. I’ve made necessary substitutions,” she said. The price of sugar shot up 37%. Cooking oil is more expensive, too.

She worries about inflation, disappearing products and rising prices, “but I manage to find what I need. That’s a full-time job in itself,” she said. “I spend a lot of time on the Internet and the telephone, sourcing products, but everything is really expensive, but we are now able to continue with the best quality oils for our savory products.”

Barely slowing down

She and Gary have five children. Daughter Tracy Adkins manages the production kitchen and staff. Daughter Sarah Hartman and three of Hughes’ 17 grandchildren work at the business, as does her grandson’s fiancee. Gary, now cancer-free, is “my go-for. He goes for the popcorn or to Walmart for supplies. He also repairs equipment,” she said.

Hughes is a charter member of Grow Nebraska. She developed and still coordinates the Grows UPC code program and mentors Grow Nebraska members who are in the food business.

She has no plans to retire. She had breast cancer a few years ago, “but I’m still here every day. For a long time, I came in at 3 a.m. and worked till 6 or 7 or 8 p.m. I slept two or three hours a night. I don’t need much sleep. Now I come in around 6 a.m., but I don’t stay as long,” she said. She loves what she does, and her customers do, too.